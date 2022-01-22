Host Rose-Hulman won eight men's events to take first place in the Engineers' Friday Night Spikes Meet No. 2, finishing ahead of DePauw, Brescia and Webster in indoor track.
Jailen Hobbs led a one-two-three sweep in the 200-meter dash and also took second in the 60-meter dash.
Rose also swept the top three places in the 800, led by Will Thesken. Jacob Eve won the 400, Kyle Brownell took high jump, Sebastian Hughes won long jump, Timothy Youndt won triple jump and Desmond Dunson won weight throw. The 4-x-200 team of Jacob Jagger, Ian Lemons, Mason Grawe, and Hobbs also took first place.
Women's track
• Rose second — Also at Friday Night Spikes No. 2, Rose-Hulman's women placed behind DePauw but finished ahead of Brescia, Washington University (St. Louis) and Webster.
Evelyn Utley broke the Rose-Hulman school record with a winning shot put of 39 feet, 6 1/2 inches.
Also winning were the 4x200 team of Emily Peterson, Katrina Agustin, Elle Vuotto and Christina Rogers and the 4x400 team of Peterson, Madison Lindfelt, Liv Aspholm and Rogers.
Field-event winners were Claire Perkins in pole vault, Cameron Weber in weight throw and Rofiat Adeyemi in triple jump.
Both Rose-Hulman teams have a final indoor home meet next Friday.
Swimming
• Sycamores sweep — At Indianapolis, Indiana State swept dual meets over host IUPUI (168-129) and Butler (243-49) on Friday.
Madie Rutan swept the 100 and 200 backstroke to lead a seven-win day for the Sycamores. Emily Webb, Elle Gilkerson, Chloe Farro, Sarah Moreau and Dorotea Bukvic.
“We faced a little adversity today, being down a few key people and DQing the first relay,” coach Josh Christensen said. “We did a good overall job bouncing back from that with some good racing overall."
The Sycamores continue preparations for the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference Championships (February 16-19, Iowa City, Iowa) and they will get a good look at one of their top rivals on Saturday at Southern Illinois.
• Engineers split with Division I Valparaiso — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, the Rose-Hulman men defeated Valparaiso 183-97 but the women lost to the Beacons 184-80.
Rose-Hulman honored senior men Colin Beach, Jared Brown, Alex Ketcham, Michael Nixon and Shamus Sparling prior to their final regular season home meet in Vigo County.
Four Engineers picked up two individual wins each: Ryan Bowering the 200 backstroke and 1,000 freestyle, Brown the 50 and 100 freestyle events, John Dinkel both diving competitions and Vineet Ranade the 200 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.
Derick Miller won the 100 butterfly and Caleb Munger the 500 freestyle, while relay wins came from the 200 freestyle team of Ryan Nikolic, Tyler Sommer, Ketcham and Brown and the 200 medley team of Justin Roberts, Ranade, Noah Lockhart and Sam West.
Winners for the Rose-Hulman women both came from diver Audrey Hankins.
Rose-Hulman competed Saturday at Franklin.
Prep girls basketball
• Indian Creek 61, Northview 36 — At Trafalgar, the host Braves took over first place the Western Indiana Conference standings.
Indian Creek, 16-4 and 8-0 in the WIC, plays Saturday afternoon at West Vigo. Northview, 18-4 and 9-1, finishes its regular season at home Tuesday against Clay City.
• Sullivan 53, Cloverdale 47 — At Cloverdale, the visiting Golden Arrows finished an 8-2 season in the Western Indiana Conference.
Gracie Shorter had 15 points and Delainey Shorter and Klaire Williams had 10 points each for Sullivan, now 17-4 overall. The Golden Arrows host Linton on Tuesday.
Veronica Carter had a game-high 20 points and Chloe Sprinkle 12 for the Clovers, 8-14 and 2-8, who play Tuesday at Terre Haute North.
Prep boys basketball
• Greencastle 54, South Vermillion 37 — At Greencastle, the host Tiger Cubs dominated the second half of a nonconference game Friday night.
The visiting Wildcats led 12-9 after a quarter and 18-17 at halftime, but was outscored 37-19 in the last half and 14-3 in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Garzolini had 18 points for South Vermillion, now 7-9. The Wildcats play Saturday night at Seeger.
Cole Hutcheson had a game-high 24 points for Greencastle, while Evan Alexander added 11 and Keifer Wilson 10. Now 4-10, the Tiger Cubs play Saturday at Danville.
