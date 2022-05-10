Rose-Hulman's men's team will play Luther on Friday in NCAA Division III tournament play at St. Louis, the NCAA announced Monday.
Rose-Hulman, which completed another unbeaten Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season, is 11-9 while Luther, unbeaten in American Rivers Conference play, is 17-9.
The winner of Friday's match faces host WashU on Saturday.
Girls tennis
• Terre Haute South 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, Briley Ireland's win at No. 3 singles broke a 2-2 tie as the visiting Braves prevailed in a match with sectional implications Monday.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (Sul) def. Sarah Rowe 6-2, 6-2; Paige Chickadaunce (Sul) def. Samhita Shantharam 6-0, 6-0; Briley Ireland (THS) def. Sarah Francis 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) def. Ella King-Parker Mischler 6-3, 6-1; Jordan Miller-Sydney Williams (THS) def. Lexi Deckard-Maggie McCammon 6-3, 6-4.
JV — South won 7-2.
Next — Terre Haute South (10-6) plays Thursday at South Vermillion.
• West Vigo 4, Vincennes Rivet 1 — At Vincennes, the Vikings picked up a road victory.
Boys
• Mattoon 6, Paris 3 — At Paris, the host Tigers lost a nonconference match.
Singles — Tejas Zala (M) def. Fox Woods 6-2, 6-1; Ethan Bahney (M) def. Chance Westerfield 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); Ty Eastin (M) def. Robert Wells 6-3, 6-2; Ean McConkey (P) def. Josiah Donaldson 6-3, 6-0; Mick Porter (M) def. Harris Romero 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Aidan Creech (P) def. Noah Lange 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Bahney-Zala (M) def. Westerfield-Woods 6-3, 6-1; Romero-Wells (P) def. Donaldson-Eastin 6-2, 6-4; Porter-Will Pullen (M) def. Drake Bartos-Hudson David 6-3, 6-1.
Next — Paris was slated to host Champaign Central on Tuesday.
Softball
• Pomeroys win conference title — At Kokomo, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College stunned top-seeded Rio Grande with a five-run rally in the top of the seventh inning Sunday to claim the program's first-ever River States Conference softball title.
Lyric Krause's game-tying single started a chain of scoring that would eventually give the Pomeroys an 8-5 victory.
After also beating Rio Grande in the seventh inning a night earlier, the Pomeroys fell behind 4-0 and still trailed 5-3 going into the seventh. Jillian Reese led off with an infield single, Victoria Lee and Ashley Shanks also had hits to load the bases and Krause, who had a game-winning homer a day earlier, tied the game with drive off the right-field fence. Katrina Strow added a two-run single later in the inning.
SMWC is a fourth seed in a regional at Bowling Green, Ky., and will face top-seeded Central Methodist at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The NAIA tournament will have 40 teams vying for spots in the 10-team NAIA World Series.
In high school softball Monday:
• Terre Haute South 1, Clay City 0 — At South, Jasmine Kinzer of the Braves and Lizzy Sinders of the Eels combined to strand 16 baserunners in a pitchers' duel.
Grace Kidwell had two of South's four hits while Maddy Griswold scored the game's only run on a third-inning sacrifice fly by Peyton Simmons.
Sinders had a single and Sophie Moshos and Lexi Thompson had doubles for the only Clay City hits off Kinzer.
• West Vigo 6, Covington 3 — At West Vigo, Adelynn Harris was winning pitcher and had two hits including an RBI double for the Vikings in a Senior Night win.
Parker Auten had a two-run double and Avery Funk had two hits for West Vigo.
• Sullivan 19, White River Valley 0 — At Sullivan, Kendal Edmondson pitched a five-inning one-hitter and the Shorter twins combined for five hits, six runs and seven RBI for the Golden Arrows.
Delainey Shorter had a single, double and triple, scoring three times and driving in three runs; Gracie Shorter had a single and a homer, scoring three and driving in four; Avery Wiltermood had a single and double, scoring four times and driving in two; Kate Ridgway had two hits, three runs and two RBI; and Jocey Wible had a single, double and three RBI.
Maycee Antibus had the only hit for WRV.
• Northeast Dubois 5, Linton 2 — At Dubois, the visiting Miners didn't score until the top of the seventh in a nonconference loss.
Maelee Pilant had two doubles for Linton, while Adyson Littlejohn was 2 for 3 with both RBI and Bradie Chambers had a double. Linton played Tuesday at Loogootee.
Prep baseball
• Terre Haute South 12, Covington 1 — At Covington, Kylan Norman pitched a two-hitter and didn't allow an earned run for the winning Braves on Monday.
Brady Weidenbenner led South with three hits and three RBI, while Payton Cockrell had two hits, two runs and two RBI; Ross Olsen two hits; and Levi Weidenbenner and Brady Wilson each had a hit and two runs.
• Linton 7, Eastern Greene 5 — At Little Cincinnati, the visiting Miners remained unbeaten in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play with a five-run seventh inning.
Boys golf
• South Knox 176, Sullivan 193 — At Sullivan Elks, Sullivan's Wyatt Piel was medalist with a 41 Monday.
• Shakamak wins three-way match — At Phil Harris Golf Course, Shakamak shot 209 to 212 for Clay City and 217 for Bloomfield on Monday.
Will Miller and Luke Elliott of the Lakers both shot 47, sharing medalist honors with Clay City's Bryce Wiram.
Also for Clay City, which played Tuesday at Cloverdale, Clay Brown shot 53, Joshua Hogan 50, Gabriel Campbell 65 and Connor Tucker 62.
Prep track
• Wildcats, Falcons win — At Cayuga, South Vermillion won the boys meet and host North Vermillion the girls competition at the Banks of the Wabash meet.
