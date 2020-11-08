Defending Class 2A state champion Linton went on the road Saturday and opened its girls high school basketball season with a 68-19 win at West Washington.
The host Senators, who haven't had a losing season since 2016, hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter but were limited to 10 points the rest of the way by the Miners.
“I thought it was a great season opener," said coach Jared Rehmel of Linton. "Lots of positives. It was great to see the girls get back out on the floor. Lots we can improve on. I think we got a lot of girls minutes and a lot of experience for the first game of the year.”
Aubrey Burgess led all scorers with 17 points for Linton, while Haley Rose and Vanessa Shafford added 14 each and Jaylee Hayes scored eight. Lexi Griffitts had eight points for West Washington.
I I I
In other girls high school basketball:
• Braves postponed — Terre Haute South's trip to Evansville Harrison had a last-minute postponement Saturday.
College track
• Male Engineers successful — Rose-Hulman won five of 10 events and picked up six second-place finishes to defeat Amherst College 45-41 in a virtual men's meet this weekend.
The Engineers competed in their 10 events Friday evening, while the nationally regarded Amherst squad competed in their events Saturday afternoon. The dual-score comparison resulted in a tight Rose victory.
Running-event winners for Rose-Hulman included Dawson Allen in the 400-meter dash (53.39 seconds), Geoffrey Cohen in the 60 hurdles (8.94) and Nolan Gross in the mile (4:33.16).
Field-event winners for the Engineers were Hunter Crumly in the weight throw (37 feet, 6 3/4 inches) and Josh Krsek in the shot put (41-6 1/2).
Rose will open its indoor season at home Jan. 15 with the start of the Friday Night Spikes Series events.
• Female Engineers do relatively well too — Rose-Hulman senior Cassie Utley swept two throwing-event victories to lead the women's effort in a virtual dual meet against Amherst College this weekend.
The Engineers competed in their 10 events on Friday evening, while the nationally regarded Amherst squad competed in their events Saturday afternoon. The dual-score comparison resulted in an Amherst win.
Utley won both the weight throw (39 feet, 3 3/4 inches) and the shot put (33-8 1/2) to lead the Engineers' scoring.
Rose will open its indoor season at home Jan. 15 with the start of the Friday Night Spikes Series events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.