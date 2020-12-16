The Indiana State women’s basketball program has announced that the scheduled Dec. 20 game at Dayton will not be played.
Dayton has paused all team activities following positive COVID-19 tests within its program.
As of now, the Sycamores (3-2) will be back in action Jan. 1 when they open the Missouri Valley Conference portion of their schedule against Loyola in Chicago.
Prep wrestling
• Terre Haute North 49, Sullivan 25 — At Terre Haute North, the host Patriots improved their dual-meet record to 7-2 Wednesday.
North's individual winners were Hayden Tipton, Kaden Medley, Rylan LeBrun, Dawson Flak, Ethan Proffitt, Brandon Greene, Nicolas Sconce, Sammy Saunders, Landon Boland and Gabe Bignell.
Next up for the Patriots is the Bo Henry Classic at Bloomington North on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
Boys basketball
Tuesday
• Cloverdale 62, Terre Haute South 55, OT — At Cloverdale, Kyle Thomas scored 29 for the home team, which remained unbeaten for the season.
South (2-4) plays Friday at South Vermillion. Cloverdale (4-0) is at Greencastle on Saturday.
• Linton 71, Clay City 29 — At Linton, Lincoln Hale had 27 points as the Miners beat the Eels, who were playing their first game of the season.
Now 5-0, the Miners play Friday at Shakamak. Clay City hosts Monrovia that same night.
Girls basketball
Tuesday
• Sullivan 71, Shakamak 37 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows remained unbeaten for the season by taking a 39-12 halftime lead and coasting home in a nonconference game.
Gracie Shorter scored 23 points to lead all scorers for the Arrows, while Delainey Shorter added 17, Avery Wiltermood 12 and Klaire Williams 10. Now 6-0, the Arrows will play Friday at Greencastle.
Emma Booher scored 18 for the 2-5 Lakers, who will host Linton on Thursday.
• South Vermillion 55, Covington 25 — At Covington, the visiting Wildcats won their Wabash River Conference opener behind the hot hand of Abby Grange.
Grange hit 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points for South Vermillion, with Hannah Ping adding eight and Livy Gilman seven. The Wildcats, 2-5 overall and 1-0 in the WRC, will play Thursday at Seeger.
Covington, 2-7 and 0-2, is idle until the Bi-County Tournament at Seeger on Dec. 29.
