Steve Cooksey, a graduate of Gerstmeyer High School and Indiana State and the retired track and field coach at the U.S. Naval Academy, will be inducted into the Indiana Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame in a ceremony Saturday at the Idle Creek Banquet Center.
"Words cannon adequately describe the impact and influence coach Cooksey has had on our Midshipmen," said Navy athletic director Chet Galadchuk in a press release.
Cooksey, who will be inducted among the sport's pioneers, had an overall record of 353-48 at Navy, winning 14 Patriot League team champions. He was also 37-21 in dual meets against Army, winning 23 of the last 34.
He was head coach for the U.S. World Junior Championship team in 1998 and the U.S. World Indoor Championship team in 2008.
At ISU he was a nationally ranked high jumper, earned All-America honors, and also two-time team captain and team MVP. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2004.
Another former Sycamore being inducted Saturday is Dru Cox-Pearcy of Plainfield, who played basketball at ISU but was a three-time state champion in softball throw, undefeated in that event from 1975 through 1977 while setting a record of 239 feet that still stands. In basketball she was an Indiana All-Star and was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004.
Baseball
• Scott honored — A complete-game shutout in his Rex debut earned Braden Scott the Pitcher of the Week honors, the Prospect League announced Monday.
Making his Rex debut, the Shakamak and Indiana University graduate pitched six perfect innings in the seven-inning opening game of a doubleheader June 6, striking out nine, walking no one and giving up just two hits.
The Rex play Wednesday at Alton.
Conference honors
• All-Conference Indiana teams announced — All-conference teams for spring sports in Conference Indiana were announced recently.
Baseball — Jacob Bailey, Will Baker, Austin Bode, Reese Harmon and Kyler McIntosh, Columbus North; Maddix Blackwell, Garrett Blevins, Mason David and Cooper Webb, Bloomington South; Bryson Carpenter and Cade Moore, Terre Haute North; Landon Godsey, Southport; Kade Kline, Jackson McFarland and Caleb Stultz, Terre Haute South; Caden McCoy, Dominik Polverini and Aaron Steinfeldt, Bloomington North. Honorable mention included Alex Karr and Caden Mason, Terre Haute North, and Max Scamihorn, Terre Haute South.
Softball — Caitlyn Boteler, Natalie Burns and Elyse Good, Bloomington North; Izzy Hamilton, Lexie McGlothlin, Kayli Reed and Jessica Young, Bloomington South; Taylor Hoggatt and Christina Richards, Terre Haute North; Grace Kidwell and Peyton Simmons, Terre Haute South; Josie Lemons, Kelsey Lovelace, Lillian Mackey and Maddi Rutan, Columbus North; Haley Matlock and Nevaeh Pender, Southport. Honorable mention included Karson Hart, Terre Haute North, and Lexi Cottrell, Jasmine Kinzer, Marlee Loudermilk and Faith Thomas, Terre Haute South.
Boys track — Kellen Hottell, Clayton Guthrie, Matt Newell, Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff, Austin Pulkowski and Tucker Smith, Columbus North; Brayden Bender, Jacob Jackson, James Mallory and Parker Brown, Terre Haute South; Eli Moody, Terre Haute North; Mason Childers, Broc Murphy, Aidan Ball, Griffin Bruce, Quincy Slaper, Matt Taylor and Bailen Murphy, Bloomington North.
Girls track — Arek Tong, Julie Klaus, Brianna Newell, Mackenzie Barnett, Lily Baker and Emily Herndon, Columbus North; Kyla Kante, Ella Francis, Avery Njau, Hadley Lucas and Marikate Morrison, Bloomington North; Courtney Jones, Cami Loftus, Meka James and Reagan Ealy, Terre Haute South; Amiyah Davis and Chloe Rolen, Bloomington South; Mackenzie Turner, Terre Haute North.
Boys golf — Luke Schneider, Jacob Niedbalski and Jack Schiavello, Columbus North; Nick Bellush, Drew Todd, Connor Byon, Happy Gilmore and Jacob Paine, Bloomington South; Gavin Connor, Terre Haute North; and Ryan Liebermann, Terre Haute South. Honorable mention included Caleb Maris, Terre Haute South, and Logan Schuld and Cole Higham, Terre Haute North.
Girls tennis — Brooke Bailey, Ellie Bruce, Keira Murphy and Alexandra Shirley, Bloomington North; Tiffany Fu, Jaline Tay, Ashlie Wilson and Kathryn Wilson, Columbus North; Maddie Lukas and Cadrlie Streit, Southport; Briah O'Neal, Bloomington South; and Averie Shore, Terre Haute North. Honorable mention included Caroline Effner and Olivia Effner, Terre Haute North, and Morgan Williams, Emily Wilson and Ayden Zinkovich, Terre Haute South.
Unified track — Gavin Bayne and Chloe LaVelle, Columbus North; Austin Brown and Kyiah Strode, Southport; Thomas Burns and Beau Jent, Bloomington North; Eli Dilts and Cody Meier, Bloomington South; Jack Herrman and Gage Sittler, Terre Haute South; Dawson Hoopingarner and Derik Miller, Terre Haute North.
Football
• Two LIC stars named — The Champaign News-Gazette released its all-state team on Monday, with two Little Illini Conference players making the Special Mention 100 list.
Honored are juniors Logan Bartley of Paris, offensive line, and Thor Stepina, Casey, running back.
