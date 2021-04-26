Terre Haute North graduate T.J. Collett was named co-Player of the Week by both the Southeastern Conference and the national award from Collegiate Baseball on Monday.
Collett, a senior at Kentucky, hit four homers in a series win over Alabama, including three in the second game of a Sunday doubleheader. Those three enabled him to tie Terre Haute South graduate A.J. Reed on Kentucky's all-time list.
Collett has been SEC Player of the Week once in each of the last three seasons, and earned national honors once each in both 2018 and 2020.
In other baseball:
• Vincennes splits — At Quincy, Ill., Vincennes split a junior college doubleheader Sunday at John Wood, losing 6-5 but winning the second game 9-2.
Sam Steimel of Sullivan pitched a complete game for the second-game win. Riverton Parke's Garrett Lawson had a double and two RBI in the first game, in which South Vermillion's Connor VanLannen was the starting pitcher and Cloverdale's Parker Watts appeared in relief.
Prep baseball
• Terre Haute North 7, Parke Heritage 5 — At Rockville, the visiting Patriots scored five times in the top of the first inning and held on for the win.
Alex Karr had three hits and two RBI for North, while Connor Davis had three hits and two RBI, Quinton Hanks two hits and Noble Johnson two RBI for the Wolves.
• Mooresville 10, Terre Haute South 2 — At South, the visiting Pioneers hit four home runs in a battle of potential sectional opponents.
Jackson McFarland was 2 for 3 and Max Scamihorn 2 for 4 for South, each player hitting a double.
• Riverton Parke 14, Crawfordsville 12 — At Crawfordsville, Class A's fifth-ranked Panthers built a big early lead and held on for a nonconference win.
• Paris 18, Neoga 6 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers improved to 5-0.
Softball
• ISU will now play Tuesday — Indiana State's home softball game against Evansville has been moved to 4 p.m. today because of the chance of rain on Wednesday.
The two teams split a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader last week at Evansville.
Prep softball
• Terre Haute North 17, Parke Heritage 5 — At Rockville, the visiting Patriots won a nonconference game.
• Sullivan 12, Vincennes Lincoln 2, 5 innings — At Sullivan, freshman Kate Ridgway held the visitors scoreless until the fifth inning, striking out eight.
For the Golden Arrows, Gracie Shorter was 2 fir 3 with a triple, three runs and three RBI; Delainey Shorter 2 for 3 with three RBI; Kendal Edmondson 2 for 3; and Avery Wiltermood and Jocey Wible both 1 for 3 with two runs.
• Clay City 8, North Central 6 — At Clay City, Hannah Harris was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and Lexi Thompson 2 for 4 with a double for the Eels in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
• North Daviess 6, Linton 3 — At Linton, Alex Overman was 3 for 4 with three RBI, Syd Lockhart 2 for 3 with two doubles and three runs and Erin Elliott 1 for 3 with a triple, but the Miners lost in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
Now 6-4, Linton hosts Clay City on Tuesday.
• Casey 13, Cumberland 7 — At Casey, Ill., Emma Mason was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Warriors.
Also for Casey, Eva Richardson was 3 for 4 with a homer and two doubles; Addie Squires 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and two RBI; Megan Cribelar 2 for 3 with a double, a homer and two RBI; Kam Smith 2 for 3; and Carly Zachary 1 for 4 with a homer and two RBI.
Now 4-1, Casey hosts Vandalia on Tuesday.
Prep Tennis
Girls
• Terre Haute South 4, Northview 1 — At Brazil, Lainey Anshutz gave up just two games in winning at No. 1 singles for the Braves.
Marlei Fisher had Northview's point at No. 2 singles.
Singles — Lainey Anshutz (THS) def. Sierra Paul 6-1, 6-1; Marlei Fisher (Nv) def. Abby Joy 7-5, 0-6, 6-0; Briley Ireland (THS) def. Cassia Coulter 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Morgan Williams-Sydney Williams (THS) def. Brooklee Bussing-Layla Lee 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Emily Wilson-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) def. Violet Keith-Syd Maurer 6-2, 6-4.
JV — Terre Haute South 11, Northview 0.
Next — Terre Haute South (4-2) plays Thursday at Terre Haute North.
Boys
• Paris 5, Danville 1 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers beat a Viking team that had just four players available.
Singles — Jayden Wright (D) def. Fox Davis 6-1, 6-0; Max Moody (P) def. Jericho Maniquis 8-1; Chance Westerfield (P) def. Ethan Rayburn 8-2; Cooper Kuglin (P) def. Cory Talbott 8-1.
Doubles — Davis-Westerfield (P) def. Maniquis-Wright 8-4; Ean McConkey-Moody (P) def. Rayburn-Talbott 8-0.
Next — Paris (2-3) plays Wednesday at Mattoon.
Prep track
• South wins both — At Brazil, Terre Haute South won in both boys and girls competition in dual meets at Northview.
South's girls won 69-63, with Courtney Jones setting a school record in 100 hurdles while being part of four wins. Cami Loftus won pole vault, Reagan Ealy high jump, and both were also on a winning relay.
South boys won 95-37 as Brayden Bender won three events plus a relay, Donnie Smock won both throwing events and Cael Light won the 3,200 and anchored two relays.
South girls winners — 100H — Courtney Jones 15.37; 300H — Jones; 4x100 — Cami Loftus, Meka James, Reagan Ealy, Jones; 4x400 — Demme Hancewicz, Myla Webster, Ava Rose, Jones; HJ — Ealy; PV — Loftus.
South boys winners — 100 — Parker Brown 11.27; 400 — Nick Bement 53.76; 800 — Eric Haworth 2:07.00; 3,200 — Cael Light 9:57.71; HH — Brayden Bender 14.49; IH — Bender 43.60; 4x100 — Jacob Jackson, James Mallory, Brown, Bender 45.26; 4x400 — Bement, Cam Faro, Haworth, Light; 4x800 — Ethan Aidoo, Mason Cranford, Haworth, Light 8:27.55; HJ — Faro 5-10; LJ — Bender 20-7 1/4; SP — Donnie Smock 44-10; D — Smock 101-11 1/2.
Next — Both South teams compete in the Conference Indiana Championships Friday at Bloomington North.
Prep golf
• Terre Haute North 172, Sullivan 175 — At Sullivan Elks, Collier Elliott of the Golden Arrows was medalist but the Patriots had six scores in the 40s to take a narrow win.
Terre Haute North (172) — Logan Schuld 47, Zach McCreery 44, Trey Steadman 41, Cole Higham 46, Adam Waters 42, Josh Ferres 45.
Sullivan (175) — Gavin Jenkins 41, Wyatt Piel 42, Collier Elliott 38, Hunter Pirtle 54, Noah Kincaid 58, Koby Wood 55.
• Terre Haute South 172, Greencastle 177 — At Greencastle, Ryan Liebermann and Andrew Baker each shot 40 to lead the Braves.
College golf
Sunday
• Pomeroys fifth — At Vincennes, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods got a fifth-place finish from Logan Vernon at the Vincennes Invitational.
Vernon shot 152, while Andrew Granda and Erol Eldem were both at 166, Corey Miller at 179 and Drake Varns at 193.
College soccer
• ISU adds one more — Indiana State head soccer coach Julie Hanley announced the addition of defender Maddie Helling of Union, Mo., to the 2021 recruiting class.
