METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Collett among 30 candidates for CLASS Award

Kentucky senior first baseman T.J. Collett of Terre Haute was named one of 30 candidates for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award for baseball, it was announced Thursday. The award honors seniors who excel both on and off the field of play.
“T.J. has been an indispensable member of our program from the moment he stepped foot on campus, as much because of who he is off the field as his talent on it,” coach Nick Mingione said. “He has been a tremendous teammate, an exceptional student and displayed a relentless servant’s heart in his work in the community. He is all that’s right with college athletics.”
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
Collett has proven to be one of the nation’s premier power hitters during his career. He already has nine home runs this season and his 35 career blasts make him the Southeastern Conference’s active leader and seventh among all Division I players. He also needs just six more to pass former Golden Spikes Award winner and fellow Hautean A.J. Reed for second on UK’s career list.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder is a two-time National and Southeastern Conference Player of the Week who has hit .277 with 58 extra-base hits, 128 RBI and a .550 slugging percentage in 144 career games.
Collett also has starred off the field, being named the athletic department’s Mr. Wildcat and being inducted into the prestigious Frank G. Ham Society of Character for his work in the community. He is a 2020 SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award recipient and a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team who has been instrumental in UK baseball's community outreach and service initiatives. He is heavily involved with the NEGU/Jessie Rees Foundation, whose mission is connecting with families of young cancer patients, bringing awareness to their stories, offering them a network of helpful resources and sending the entire family encouragement throughout their journey.
NEGU, which stands for Never Ever Give Up, has worked with Collett on bringing children and their families to UK home baseball games to experience pregame activities on the field and in the dugout, as well as be announced during the game. As part of his work with NEGU, Collett has spearheaded an effort where members of the UK baseball team delivery Joy Jars to young cancer patients. The jars are stuffed with toys, games, and other things to brighten patients’ days while fighting the disease.
• Sullivan 6, Linton 5 — At Sullivan, the Roshel brothers combined for five hits and four RBI for the winning Golden Arrows on Thursday.
Marcus Roshel was 3 for 4 with two RBI and Rocco Roshel was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI. Eli Steimel was winning pitcher in relief.
Wednesday
• Rose-Hulman 8, Mount St. Joseph 7 — At Art Nehf Field, the host Engineers scored twice in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday to notch a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win.
Trailing 7-6, the Engineers got a leadoff single by Harris Camp to start the ninth. Camp scored as Brett Tuttle reached on a throwing error, and Logan Cody's RBI single won the game for the 9-9 Engineers. MSJ fell to 8-12.
Cody, Camp and Adam Taylor had two hits each. Taylor also drove in two runs and scored twice, and Luke Kluemper had a two-run double.
The Engineers have a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Anderson on Saturday.
• Greencastle 8, South Vermillion 5 — At Greencastle, Caidon Santos had a double and Easton Terry a pair of singles in a losing effort for the Wildcats on Wednesday.
South Vermillion, 1-1, is at North Vermillion on Friday for the first round of the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
• Sullivan 8, Loogootee 5 — At Loogootee, Rocco Roshel was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBI for the winning Golden Arrows.
Soccer
• Indiana State 1, Evansville 0 — At Evansville, the Sycamores wrapped up regular-season play with another stellar defensive effort on Wednesday.
Sidney Ewing scored her first goal of the season in the third minute and the ISU defense and keeper Maddie Alexander did the rest in Missouri Valley Conference play at Arad McCutchan Stadium.
Alexander stopped a penalty kick and then dove to knock away a shot from the rebound of that kick near the midpoint of the first half for the defensive highlight. It was ISU's first win at Evansville since 2002.
Indiana State, 6-3 overall and 6-2 in the MVC, has a first-round bye in the MVC Tournament and will host a semifinal match at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Stadium. Evansville (3-4-2, 3-4-0) will be on the road Sunday for a first-round match.
Softball
• Franklin sweeps — At Rose-Hulman, visiting Franklin swept a Thursday doubleheader by scores of 6-1 and 6-4.
Nicole Lang had a single and a sacrifice fly and Ashley Pinkham singled and scored the run for the Engineers in the first game.
Alexis Sullivan hit a three-run homer in the nightcap while MaKenzie Morgan had a single and double and Gabrielle Davidson two hits.
Rose-Hulman, 7-10, is scheduled to host Defiance on Saturday. Franklin is 10-6.
Wednesday
• Terre Haute South 6, Cascade 0 — At Clayton, Jasmine Kinzer pitched a one-hit shutout for the Braves.
Grace Kidwell was 3 for 4 and Lexi Cottrell 2 for 4 for South.
• South Vermillion 11, West Vigo 1 — At Clinton, Makenzie Mackey held a Viking team averaging nearly 17 runs per game to one hit in five innings.
Kalli Crouch was 3 for 3 to lead the South Vermillion offense, while Mackey, Allison Schawitsch, Hailey Boardman and Hannah Boardman had two hits each. Alex Barnaby had the West Vigo hit.
• Northview 7, Riverton Parke 2 — At Mecca, Lauren Sackett struck out 13 Panthers and also was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI for the visiting Knights.
Olyvia Notter was 3 for 4 with a double, Ellie Carter was 2 for 3 and Tara Pearce had a double and scored twice for Northview.
• Linton 9, North Central 0 — At Linton, Kylie Cooksey and Alex Overman combined for the shutout and also were 4 for 4 at bat.
Cooksey was 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI while Overman was 1 for 1 with an RBI single. Also leading the Miner attack were Erin Elliott, 3 for 3 with a double and two runs; Ezra Davis, 2 for 2; and Syd Lockhart, 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBI.
EmmaLe Zimmerman and Kayla Goldsworthy were both 2 for 3 for the Thunderbirds.
• Parke Heritage 2, North Vermillion 0 — At Rockville, Gabby Falls pitched the shutout and Kaylen Hanson had a two-run double for the Wolves in Wabash River Conference play.
Baylee Ramey was also 2-2 for the Wolves, while Emily Fitzwater and Ava Martin were both 2 for 3 and Alexis Brink and Cami Pearman had doubles for the Falcons.
• Engineers split — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers lost Wednesday's opener to Spalding 6-4 but bounced back for a 4-0 win in the nightcap.
Alyssa Pinkston pitched the shutout in the second game, retiring the last 14 batters she faced, helped by outstanding defensive plays by Nicole Lang, Gabrielle Davidson and Alexis Fortuna. Ashley Pinkham had two hits and three RBI and Angela Boulboulle had a single and double; Lang had a double and an RBI.
Lang homered and scored twice and Boulboulle had a single, double and RBI in the first game.
Tuesday
• West Vigo 11, Dugger Union 1 — At West Vigo, Alex Barnaby was 4 for 4 with two doubles and Adelynn Harris pitched a three-hitter for the Vikings. Avery Funk, Kenzie Rice and Zoe Boatman also had multiple hits for the winners.
Track
Girls
• West Vigo 68, Shakamak 61 — At West Vigo, freshman Dusty Welker won the 100, 200 and 400 for the Vikings in a dual meet Thursday.
Also for the Vikings, Masyn Fisk won both hurdles races; Maci Easton won the 800 and was on a winning 4x800 team with Sadie Herring, Gwen Garman and Cassie Roush; Corynn DeGroote won long jump; and Chloe VanGilder won shot put.
Boys
• West Vigo 99, Shakamak 34 — At West Vigo, Bryce Stateler won the 400, the 1,600 and the 3,200 and also ran a leg of a winning 4x800 team as the Vikings dominated a dual meet Thursday.
Winning twice for West Vigo were Zander Wilbur in the 100 and 200 and Will Thomas in both hurdles races.
Tennis
• Terre Haute South 3, West Vigo 2 — At South, the host Braves used their depth for a close victory on Thursday.
Briley Ireland won at No. 3 singles and South's doubles teams of Angelina Dalloul-Abby Joy and Emily Wilson-Ayden Zinkovich won while giving up just one game between them.
Kaitlyn Whitford and Ellie Easton won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for West Vigo.
The Braves host Center Grove on Friday.
• Engineer streak continues — At the Brickway Tennis Club, Rose-Hulman's men won their 50th straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference match on Thursday, defeating Franklin 8-1.
Grant Stamper won at No. 2 singles and teamed with Joseph Conrad for a win at No. 1 doubles and also celebrated his Senior Night.
Other winners for 4-2 Rose-Hulman included Joshua Giambattista, Conrad and Rhian Seneviratne in singles and Seneviratne and Giambattista in doubles.
Wednesday
• Terre Haute South 3, Vincennes Lincoln 2 — At South, the Braves made their 2021 debut by getting wins from Lainey Anshutz at No. 1 singles and by both its doubles teams.
• Sullivan 5, South Knox 0 — At Verne, the Golden Arrows picked up their second sweep of the season on Wednesday as Hanna Burkhart, Paige Chickadaunce and Annie Smith all won at singles and the doubles teams of Sarah Francis-Peyton Sisil and Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking all won.
The same players all won on Tuesday in a 5-0 home victory over White River Valley. The 2-0 Arrows play Friday at Indian Creek.
Golf
• West Vigo 188, Clay City 203 — At Rea Park, Justin Hopkins was medalist with a 39 for the Eels but the Vikings won as Lydon Seckinger shot a 41 and Shea Andrews a 42.
Swimming
• Sycamores picked third — Indiana State has been picked to finish third in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference meet, the conference announced Thursday.
Missouri State is the favorite, followed by Southern Illinois according to the coaches. ISU is trailed in the predicted standings by Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Evansville, Little Rock and Valparaiso. The meet begins Wednesday at Carbondale, Ill.
