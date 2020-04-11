One current Wabash Valley high school basketball standout and one former player have announced college basketball commitments.
Vanessa Shafford, a junior who helped lead Linton to the Class 2A girls state championship two months ago, has given a verbal commitment to the University of Southern Indiana.
Jalen Moore, who played at Cloverdale and then at Olney Central College, announced that he will be playing his final two seasons at Oakland (Mich.) University, a member of the Horizon League.
Moore can sign his letter-of-intent this week.
• • •
In other basketball news:
• USI names coach — At Evansville, Stan Gouard has been named the new men’s coach at the University of Southern Indiana.
Gouard is a former USI player and grad and has been coach at the University of Indianapolis the past 12 seasons, having six 20-win seasons. He previously had been an assistant at Indiana Sate for two seasons.
Gouard succeeds Rodney Watson, who announced his retirement last month. He was the program’s all-time winningest coach with a 251-82 record in 11 seasons.
Athletics
• ‘Meals for Heroes’ starts — The Indiana State Department of Athletics announced this week a new initiative in coordination of corporate sponsors 7th and Elm Bar & Grille as well as the Union Hospital Group called “Meals for Heroes.”
In coordination with online ticket partner Fevo, Sycamore fans may donate a meal to local health-care workers, provided by 7th & Elm, for only $10.
Those interested in making a donation of a meal, may do so at GoSycamores.com.
The meals will be delivered to Terre Haute’s doctors and nurses on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Join the Sycamores in saying “thank you” to those involved.
For every meal donated, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win two ISU football season tickets. Fans may participate in Meal For Heroes through April 30.
When making a donation, fans are encouraged to click on the link “Invite Friends To This Event” to help spread the word in providing meals to those on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Indiana State games and practices are suspended until May 31.
