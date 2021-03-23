METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Braves fall in softball opener at Plainfield

Visiting Terre Haute South made a pair of comebacks Tuesday evening in the Braves’ high school softball opener, but a seven-run fifth inning led to an 11-3 nonconference win for host Plainfield.
The Quakers got two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Braves cut that lead in half in the top of the second when Jessica Shepherd reached base and Jasmine Kinzer got the RBI.
Plainfield scored single runs in the next two innings and had a 4-1 lead going into the top of the fifth, but Lexi Cottrell got on ahead of a two-run homer by Peyton Simmons and it was a 4-3 game — until the home team made its clinching rally in the bottom of the inning.
South plays its home opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Mooresville, a game moved up from Thursday because of incoming weather.
TH South 010 020 0 — 3 9 2
Plainfield 211 070 x — 11 9 0
LP — J.Kinzer. HR — THS: Simmons; P: name unknown.
Next — Terre Haute South (0-1) hosts Mooresville at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Plainfield is 1-0.
In other prep softball:
• Parke Heritage 6, Crawfordsville 1 — At Crawfordsville, the Wolves opened their season with a road win.
Parke Heritage plays Friday at Sullivan.
College volleyball
• Indiana State 3, Valparaiso 1 — At Valparaiso, the Sycamores bounced back from a 3-0 loss a day earlier to defeat the hosts in Missouri Valley Conference competition Monday.
The 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 victory was ISU’s first win over Valpo since 2017 and clinched a spot in the MVC Tournament for ISU.
Gretchen Kuckkan led Monday’s attack with 14 kills while Taylor Shelton had 12 and Mallory Keller and Madeline Williams 11 each. ISU hit .240 for the match.
Shelton had a double-double, also getting 17 digs, and Chloe Mason did as well with 17 digs of her own plus a team-leading 29 assists. Melina Tedrow led with 20 digs and Ashley Eck had 15.
Indiana State, 7-10 overall and 7-9 in conference play, completes its regular season by hosting Missouri State on Saturday and Sunday. Valparaiso is 10-8 and 9-7.
College track
• Engineers dominate again — Rose-Hulman continued to dominate Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference track and field honors this week, winning three of the four awards.
Nosa Igiehon, the HCAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Year during the indoor season, was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week after winning both high jump and triple jump at the Early Bird Invitational, her team’s outdoor debut. She also won the 100 hurdles.
For the Rose men, Jacob Bird was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Week while Tim Youndt was selected to be Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
At the same meet, Bird won the 400 and anchored a winning 4x400 relay team. Youndt won long jump and triple jump.
Rose teams are at DePauw this Saturday.
Women’s soccer
• Dillon’s streak alive — Rose-Hulman sophomore goalkeeper Natalie Dillon has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Defensive Player of the Week for the third straight week.
Dillon recorded her fifth straight shutout last Wednesday as the 5-0 Engineers won 8-0 at Manchester. Rose plays at 5-0 Hanover on Wednesday.
College tennis
• Rose wins two — Rose-Hulman was the recipient of both Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tennis honors this week, with Fanny-Jane Banda named Women’s Player of the Week and Josh Giambattista took Men’s Player of the Week honors.
Banda is now 40-8 in singles during her Engineer career after a straight-set victory against Hanover on Saturday, and also teamed with Ruby Kauffman for a doubles win.
Giambattista also won in both singles and doubles against Manchester, teaming with Rhian Seneviratne in doubles.
The Rose women, 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the HCAC, host Anderson on Saturday. The Rose men, 2-0, seek their first-ever win over DePauw on Wednesday at Greencastle.
College baseball
• Another Engineer honor — Rose-Hulman senior Jacob Petrisko was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after a complete-game victory Saturday at Bluffton.
Petrisko struck out seven and walked no one, allowing five hits in a 13-2, eight-inning win. Now 2-0 for the season, he has a 1.42 earned run average with 18 strikeouts in 19 innings.
The Engineers have a doubleheader Saturday at Manchester.
• Wolfe honored — Clay City High School graduate Hunter Wolfe was named the Atlantic-10 Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday for his 10-strikeout, seven-inning shutout win over Central Michigan last week.
Wolfe, who has also played for the Terre Haute Rex, is a senior at Dayton.
