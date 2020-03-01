Indiana State won a pair of individual awards Sunday as both its track and field teams placed fourth at the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships in Northern Iowa's UniDome.
ISU's men were just 4.5 points out of second place, scoring 107.5 to 112 for both Southern Illinois and Illinois State. The host Panthers won with 143.5
The women's meet was dominated by Illinois State and, to a lesser extent, Southern Illinois. ISU finished in the middle of a three-team battle for third place with 72.33 points, behind Missouri State (74) and ahead of Northern Iowa (71.5).
“This was a tough meet for our teams,” head coach Angela Martin said. “We knew it was going to be a tough battle for the top five spots, but I thought we had enough fight in us to finish in the top three. I hold our team to a high standard and our goal each year is to be on top. We fell short of that this weekend.”
Sophomore JaVaughn Moore captured his first Valley title in the men’s 60-meter dash after clocking the second-fastest time in school history of 6.71. He was named MVC Most Outstanding Male Track Athlete Award after also placing second in the 200 in 21.57, seventh-fastest time in school history.
Also earning his first championship for ISU was Matthew Lewis-Banks. The sophomore hurdler picked up the 60-meter hurdles victory after crossing the line with a time of 7.96, the only hurdler to record a time under eight seconds.
Allana Ince took the 60-meter hurdles championship on the women’s side, posting the second-fastest time in Sycamore history of 8.40 en route to the victory. Ince’s hurdle time also resulted in the senior earning the MVC Most Outstanding Female Track Athlete Award.
Imani Davis also managed to capture All-MVC honors on the track for the Trees, this time in the 800-meter run. Davis ran neck-and-neck with Hattie Plumb of Illinois State and ended up taking second-place with a time of 2:10.81.
Also placing second was Dearis Herron in men's triple jump. Kelly Bowlds placed third in women's high jump, and among the fourth-place finishers for ISU was Terre Haute South graduate Lauren England with a personal-best mark of 48-feet-2 1/2 in women's shot put.
“We had some amazing performances from several of our athletes, but we have holes right now that we need to fill to be a full and competitive team. Each meet we have learned something this season. Now it is time to go back to the drawing board to prepare for the outdoor season,” Martin said.
Both teams will will open the outdoor season at the Adidas Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C., on Mar. 27.
Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships
Women's results
Team scores — Illinois State 190.16, Southern Illinois 125, Missouri State 74, Indiana State 72.33, Northern Iowa 71.5, Loyola 60, Drake 35, Evansville 15, Bradley 13, Valparaiso 6.
60 — Ty'Juana Eason (SIU) 7.50, 5. Reynei Wallace (IndSt) 7.72, 12. Claire Pittman (IndSt) 7.73, 14. Daija Springer (IndSt) 7.78; 200 — Eason (SIU) 24.33, 10. Wallace (IndSt) 25.72; 400 — Yinka Mary Ajayi (D) 54.39, 10. Iyanla Hunter (IndSt) 58.15; 800 — Hattie Plumb (IllSt) 2:09.80, 2. Imani Davis (IndSt) 2:10.81, 7. Rebecca Odusola (IndSt) 2:21.20; Mile — Rachel Hickey (IllSt) 4:52.11, 5. Alli Workman (IndSt) 5:03.44; 3,000 — Tarynn Cullings (L) 9:47.68, 5. Jocelyn Quiles (IndSt) 9:58.57, 14. Workman (IndSt) 10:18.17; 5,000 — Grace Beattie (IllSt) 16:50.96; 60H — Allana Ince (IndSt) 8.40, 5. Tajaa Fair (IndSt) 8.82, 6. Jayla Williams (IndSt) 8.93; 4x400 — Southern Illinois 3:45.77, 7. Indiana State (Hunter, Davis, Ayana Parchman, Wallace) 3:58.43; Distance Medley — Illinois State 11:45.99, 2. Indiana State (Workman, Parchman, I.Davis, Quiles) 11:52.13; HJ — Kameesha Smith (IllSt) 5-8, 3. Kelsey Bowlds (IndSt) 5-7, 11. Amiyah James (IndSt) 5- 1/2 ; PV — Ariana Cranston (IllSt) 12-10 3/4 , 5. Taylor Pierce (IndSt) 11-5, 8. Hanna Atwood (IndSt) 10-11; LJ — Charde Golliday (IllSt) 19-5 1/4 , 4. Kaitlyn Davis (IndSt) 19- 3/4 , 7. Faith Frye (IndSt) 18-4 1/4 , 8. Pittman (IndSt) 18-2 1/4 , 9. McKendra Barthelme (IndSt) 17-9 3/4 , 11. Brittney Walker (IndSt) 17-5 1/4 ; TJ — Trinity Daniels (SIU) 41-1, 10. Walker (IndSt) 36-1 1/2 ; SP — Kayleigh Conlon (SIU) 49-11, 4. Lauren England (IndSt) 48-2 1/4 , 11. Jayla Bynum (IndSt) 43-10 1/2 , 15. Brittnee James (IndSt) 42-4; Weight Throw — Alexis Roberson (SIU) 70-8, 15. B.James (IndSt) 50-10, 16. Elaina Walls (IndSt) 49-8 1/4 , 17. Bynum (IndSt) 48-8; Pentathlon — Madison Meyer (SIU) 3,907, 8. Alexis Grider (IndSt) 3,291, 9. Mia Mackenzie (IndSt) 3,291.
Men's results
Team scores — Northern Iowa 143.5, Illinois State 112, Southern Illinois 112, Indiana State 107.5, Loyola 78, Drake 47.5, Bradley 34, Valparaiso 24, Evansville 4.5.
60 — JaVaughn Moore (IndSt) 6.71, 4. Jhivon Wilson (IndSt) 6.82, 10. Jarel Shaw (IndSt) 6.97; 200 — Isaiah Trousil (UNI) 21.49, 2. Moore (IndSt) 21.57, 4. Jamal Safo (IndSt) 22.03, 9. Wilson (IndSt) 22.29, 14. Shaw (IndSt) 22.80; 400 — Johnny McGluen (SIU) 48.63, 17. Michael Marling (IndSt) 50.75; 800 — Jack Anstey (IllSt) 1:52.14, 4. Will Smith (IndSt) 1:52.39; Mile — Alexandro Bruno (V) 4:20.78, 4. Kilian Cale (IndSt) 4:21.94; 3,000 — Isaac Basten (D) 8:27.41, 22. Justin Niederhaus (IndSt) 8:52.79, 26. Kilian (IndSt) 9:07.14, 27. Jackson Krieg (IndSt) 9:12.97; 5,000 — Maximilian Fridrich (D) 14:26.03; 60H — Matthew Lewis-Banks (IndSt) 7.96, 9. Avery Taylor (IndSt) 8.26, 10. Daryl Black (IndSt) 8.31; 4x400 — Loyola 3:17.93, 6. Indiana State (Safo, Moore, Marling, Ben Shepard) 3:21.16; Distance Medley — Loyola 10:05.05, 5. Indiana State (Niederhaus, Shepard, Leroy Russell, Krieg) 10:15.42; HJ — Willie Rodgers (SIU) 6-10 3-4 , 4. Nathan Kiger (IndSt) 6-8 1/4 , 7. Nick Schultz (IndSt) 6-7, 9. Taylor (IndSt) 6-3 1/4 ; PV — Eduard Winner (IllSt) 16-5 1/4 , 3. Antoine Howard (IndSt) 16-1 1-4 , 5. Callan Whitehouse (IndSt) 15-9 1/4 ; LJ — Eric Burns (L) 25-2 1/4 , 4. Bryan Keubeng (IndSt) 24-1 1/2 , 5. Safo (IndSt) 23-8, 6. Dearis Herron (IndSt) 23-6, 11. Frankie Young III (IndSt) 22-8; TJ — Rodgers (SIU) 50-7 1/2 , 2. Herron (IndSt) 49-1, 4. K.Emmanuel Obuanjo (IndSt) 47-8 1/2 ; SP — Darius King (UNI) 62-7 3/4 , 9. Brett Norton (IndSt) 53-0, 11. Joe Barnes (IndSt) 51-9, 13. Colton Yeakley (IndSt) 51-5; Weight Throw — Ricky Hurley (SIU) 66-6 1/2 , 5. Norton (IndSt) 61-2 3/4 , 7. Nick Young (IndSt) 58-5 1/4 , 15. Kannon Sams (IndSt) 51-3 1/2 , 17. Barnes (IndSt) 50-2 3/4 ; Heptathlon — Jordan Wilkerson (IllSt) 5,255, 4. Mitch Conard (IndSt) 4,837.
Baseball
• Indiana State 6, Elon 2 — At Elon, N.C., Indiana State completed a weekend sweep and evened its overall record at 5-5 on Sunday.
Brian Fuentes had a two-run double in the second inning and a two-run single for valuable insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Grant Magill also had a two-run double in the second inning.
Miguel Rivera had a 3-for-5 day at the plate, while Jordan Schaffer was 1 for 3 with two walks and two runs scored to wrap up an 8-for-12 weekend for the West Vigo graduate.
Freshman Cameron Edmonson pitched into the seventh for his first win in his first start as a Sycamore. Jake Ridgway came in to help ISU out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, and Tyler Grauer got the last five outs for his fourth save of the season.
ISU has its home opener at 3 p.m. Tuesday against San Diego.
• Collett homers — At Lexington, Ky., Terre Haute North graduate T.J. Collett had a 408-foot solo homer but visiting UNC Wilmington completed a three-game sweep with a 7-4 win at Kentucky.
Softball
• Indiana State 8, Lipscomb 6 — At Nashville, Tenn., the Sycamores used a five-run seventh to earn their third straight victory on Sunday in Lipscomb's Purple and Gold Challenge.
The Sycamores scored in the first when Leslie Sims beat out an infield hit and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Olivia Patton had an RBI in the third and Annie Tokarek hit her fourth homer of the tournament in the top of the sixth to cut the host's lead to 5-3.
In the seventh, Sims drew a one-out walk and Becky Malchow singled. Amanda Guercio hit an RBI double and Bella Peterson followed with a three-run homer for a 7-5 advantage. A double by Kaylee Barrett and an RBI single by Mallory Marsicek provided the fifth run of the inning.
Late Saturday night, ISU beat SIU Edwardsville 6-5 as Sims hit a game-winning triple in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Tokarek, who had homered twice earlier Saturday, hit a solo shot and Peterson had a two-run double. An infield hit by Patton and a Cougar error set up Sims' game-winning hit.
Now 8-10, ISU will play its final tournament of the season at Memphis beginning this Friday.
Golf
• ISU 40th — At Kiawah Island, S.C., Indiana State shot a first-round 319 and is 40th among 53 teams after Sunday's opening round of the Kiawah Island Classic, billed as the largest collegiate golf tournament in the country.
Sierra Hargens shot an opening-round 78 to lead the Sycamores, while Lauren Green and Kayla Ryan are at 80 and Alex Jennings and Kristen Hobbs both at 81.
Host College of Charleston leads the way after the opening 18 holes after firing a round of 281.
Today's second round has starting tee times at 8:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Live stats will be available on GolfStat.com.
Tennis
• Reinhardt 6, Rose-Hulman 1 — At Canton, Ga., the Rose-Hulman men put up a battle before falling to NAIA power Reinhardt on Sunday afternoon.
Reinhardt finished last season ranked No. 5 in NAIA men's tennis and was pushed to a tight match in several slots by the Engineers. Andrew Schiffman picked up Rose-Hulman's point on the day with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 win at the No. 3 singles flight.
Rose-Hulman completes its spring 2020 trip with a match against SCAD Atlanta at 9 am on Monday at the Bitsy Grant Tennis Center.
• Reinhardt 5, Rose-Hulman 2 — At Canton, Ga., the Engineers got a 6-0, 6-0 win from Fanny-Jane Banda at No. 3 singles and a 6-1 win by Bandy and Anna Thompson at No. 2 doubles on Sunday.
The Rose women are now 8-8 and continue their southern trip today.
• Hambrock scores — At Evansville, Ashland defeated host University of Southern Indiana 5-2 on Sunday, with Terre Haute South graduate Lauren Hambrock winning at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for USI's points.
Girls basketball
• Isaf earns first-team honors — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has named Sarah Isaf of Paris to its all-state first team.
Earning third-team honors are Karrington Krabel of Paris and Maya Osborn of Marshall.
