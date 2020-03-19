METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Arnold promoted to head coach at LTC

Lincoln Trail College associate head softball coach Erica Arnold has been promoted to head coach of the Statesmen, effective immediately following the retirement of Gary Rodgers from coaching.
Rodgers, who formerly coached at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, will transition into a new position at LTC — director of athletic grounds.
“Coaching at the college level has been my dream since the beginning of my coaching career,” Arnold said. “I am forever grateful to Lincoln Trail College for allowing me this opportunity, it means the world to me.”
Arnold joined LTC in the summer of 2019 after serving as head coach of North Central High School. She guided the Thunderbirds to a 189-62 record. Under her tenure, North Central won five sectionals, three regionals, two semistates and made two state finals appearances. Her 2015 team won the Class 2A state championship. Her 2018 team finished as Class A runner-up.
“I have several goals for the Statesmen softball program, but there are two that I feel are the most important,” Arnold mentioned. “First, I want to ensure that my athletes excel on and off the field, reaching their fullest potential. I want to provide opportunities for them to grow and develop not only as athletes but as people. I will accomplish this by building strong relationships with each athlete and by creating a safe and challenging learning environment. Second, I will work toward building a strong culture. I want the program to be recognized as positive and high performing. There is so much to offer at Lincoln Trail and I am so proud to be a small part of all the wonderful things happening here.”
Rodgers had been the Statesmen’s head coach since 2015 and coached softball for a total of 46 years at many levels, including summer recreation, travel softball, high school and college.
“One of the things I take a lot of pride in with coaching is you get to see how players develop,” Rodgers said. “When kids first start playing the game, you never know how far it will take them. I love to see how players grow mentally, physically and athletically. It’s very good to see the rewards they get from all of their hard work.”
Football
• All-Stars named — The annual Indiana Football Coaches Association North-South all-star game will be played July 10 at Ben Davis High School.
Two members of the South team are wide receiver Austin Petrillo of Parke Heritage and offensive lineman Griffin Comer of Terre Haute South and an Indiana State recruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.