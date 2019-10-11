Friday’s rainfall wiped out all racing scheduled for this weekend at the Terre Haute Action Track.
U.S. Auto Club sprints and modifieds were on Friday’s card. Even tonight’s program with the World of Outlaws sprints and modifieds has been called off.
No new dates for these events have been announced.
College volleyball
• Indiana State 3, Evansville 1 — At the ISU Arena, Indiana State earned its first Missouri Valley Conference win of the season Friday evening as a strong defensive performance by Melina Tedrow helped push the Sycamores past the Purple Aces 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21.
Tedrow, the libero, set a single-match record for recorded digs, leading the match 44 to go along with six assists. She surpassed Kelly Spisak, who posted 41 digs against Creighton in 2004.
As a team, Evansville did hold the edge in total digs, 109-105. But Indiana State dominated the net as freshman Kylie Newby led the charge with one solo block to go along with four block assists and Madeline Williams and Nikkie White each tallied three assists. ISU gathered eight total blocks during the match, while the Purple Aces finished with five.
ISU was consistent offensively, with five players recording double-digit digs. Redshirt senior Cassie Kawa led the effort with 11 kills, while Gretchen Kuckkan, Newby, Taylor Shelton and White each tallied 10. Williams was right behind the group with nine of her own.
Freshman setter Chloe Mason recorded a double-double with a team-high 28 assists to go along with 14 digs, while fellow freshman Shelton walked away with a double-double with her 10 kills and 15 digs. Mary Hannah Lewis followed Mason closely in the assist category with 24 of her own.
Indiana State will travel to Springfield, Mo., to take on Missouri State next Friday.
Women’s swimming
• Sycamores lose — At Champaign, Ill. — Indiana State lost to the host Illini 193-107 Friday night.
Three Sycamores earned individual victories.
Margart Gray picked up the first in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2 minutes, 8.08 seconds. Senior Alex Malmborg claimed first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.02. Ashleigh Sinks dominated in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.90.
Freshmen Rhiannon Wonzy and Andrea Putrimas tied for second in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:31.58. Freshman Sarah Moreau claimed second place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.14. Emily Webb was right behind her claiming third with a time of 1:56.40.
Prep volleyball
• Martinsville 3, TH South 0 — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves lost to Martinsville 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 Thursday.
Martinsville 25 25 25
TH South 17 14 21
Highlights — For South, Courtney Jones had 11 kills, 4 digs and 2 blocks; Jade Runyan had 23 assists, 5 digs and 2 aces; Ashlyn Swan had 22 digs; Emma Hopper had 19 digs and 2 aces; and Michaela Cox had 8 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks and 2 aces.
Next — South (15-15) will be at home to today to take on Southport and Columbus North.
• West Vigo 3, Brown County 2 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings held on to win 25-27, 25-16, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11 Thursday.
Highlights — For West Vigo, Savannah McCoy tied her own school records with 32 kills and 10 blocks in a match and she added 22 digs, Teryn Garzolini had 45 assists and 2 aces and Kierra Kelley had 27 digs and 2 aces.
• Linton 3, Mitchell 0 — At Linton, the Class 2A No.9-ranked Miners finished their regular season with 23-7 record by beating Mitchell 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 Thursday.
Mitchell 17 13 21
Linton 25 25 25
Highlights — For Linton, Haley Rose had 12 kills, 4 assists and 3 block assists; Jaylee Hayes had 12 kills, 3 digs and 2 aces; Aubrey Walton had 30 assists, 5 digs and 5 aces; Chaisey Wasnidge had 11 digs and 2 kills; and Gentry Warrick had 6 kills, 4 aces and 2 digs.
JV — Mitchell won 17-25, 25-23, 15-12.
Next — Linton (23-7) will battle Barr-Reeve on Tuesday in the second match of the Forest Park Sectional.
• Sullivan 3, Cloverdale 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows defeated the Clovers 25-20, 25-21, 26-24.
Highlights — For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 17 kills, 19 digs and 3 aces; Kendal Edmondson had 15 kills and 2 digs; and Madalyn Rinck had 37 assists, 12 digs, 4 blocks and 3 kills.
JV — Sullivan won 25-19, 25-21.
• Casey 2, Red Hill 0 — At Bridgeport, Ill., the visiting Warriors defeated Red Hill 25-10, 25-11 Thursday in improving their records to 4-18 overall and 2-4 in the LIC.
Casey 25 25
Red Hill 10 11
Highlights — For Casey, Claire Maulding had 6 aces and 2 kills, Courtney Stoutin had 8 assists and 2 digs, Kennedy Repp had 7 digs, Devon Patrick had 5 blocks and Havanah John had 6 kills and 2 blocks.
JV — Casey won 25-14, 25-10.
Next — Casey will play host to Marshall next Thursday.
• Richland County 2, Robinson 0 — At Olney, Ill., Katie Hartke had five kills for the Maroons in a losing effort Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.