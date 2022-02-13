Indiana State's women were outscored 22-5 at the foul line Saturday afternoon, and host Evansville overcame an 18-point deficit for a 58-56 Missouri Valley Conference win at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
A 3-pointer by Anna McKendree gave the Sycamores a 50-34 lead with 43 seconds left in the third quarter, but the visitors hit just 2 of 14 shots in the fourth quarter run as the Aces outscored them 24-6.
ISU still led 52-39 with 7:12 remaining after a layup by Marie Hunter, but the Aces scored the next 11 points while the Sycamores were scoreless for more than four minutes.
Two free throws by Arianna Smith made it 54-50 with 2:57 left, but Evansville took a 55-54 lead when Anna Newman was fouled on a fast break at 2:24. A rebound basket by Myia Clark put the Aces ahead 57-54 with 42 seconds left but ISU's Del'Janae hit a layup eight seconds later, only to miss the free throw for the tie. Mya Glanton drew an offensive foul, but ISU missed two shots in the paint before turning the ball over, and Clark added a free throw with two seconds left.
ISU led just 26-24 at halftime, but had a 21-5 run in the third quarter.
Williams led a balanced attack with 15 points, but all eight Sycamores scored and five others had at least five points. Smith had 11 rebounds and Tonysha Curry a game-high 13 boards as the visitors won that category 50-32. Turnovers, 22-11 with ISU having the big number, and free throws made the difference.
Indiana State, 10-12 overall and 5-6 in the MVC, suffered a third straight loss for the first time since November and plays Tuesday evening at Loyola. Evansville is now 8-15 and 2-10.
Swimming
• Sakbun finishes 14th -- At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South senior Haley Sakbun placed 14th overall Saturday after completing the 100-yard freestyle in 52.55 seconds during the consolation finals of the IHSAA girls swimming and diving state finals at the Indiana University Natatorium.
Competing in her final high school meet, Sakbun had placed 20th in the 100 freestyle during the preliminary round Friday, finishing in 1:54.55.
Next season, Sakbun will take her pool talents to Ball State, where she can be teammates with older sister Apsara Sakbun again.
• Rose men win again -- At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Rose-Hulman won its third Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship and its second consecutive league title with a standout team performance at the Vigo County Aquatic Center in a meet that ended Saturday.
The effort included six school records, nine event victories and a sweep of first-place honors in all five relay events. This title marks Rose-Hulman's fifth overall conference championship, with three in the HCAC and two previous titles in the CCIW.
Vineet Ranade earned a special awards as HCAC Freshman of the Year. The Engineers had 867 points to 810 for runner-up Franklin.
School records set were by the 400 medley relay team of Justin Roberts, Ranade, Derick Miller and Ryan Nikolic; the 400 freestyle team of Ranade, Nikolic, Nick Edwards and Jared Brown; Ryan Bowering in the 400 individual medley; Brown in the 50 freestyle (a record since 1999); Ranade in the 200 individual medley; and Evan Sellers in the 500 freestyle.
Other winners were the 200 freestyle relay team of Alex Ketcham, Nikolic, Sam West and Brown; the 200 medley team of Nikolic, Ranade, Brown and Ketcham; the 800 freestyle relay team of Ranade, Edwards, Caleb Munger and Brown; Nikolic in the 100 butterfly; and Sellers in the 1,650 freestyle.
• Rose women third -- Also at the VCAC, the Rose-Hulman women placed third behind a 1,011-point performance by Franklin. Transylvania was second with 516.5, Rose third with 440 points.
Rose-Hulman recorded one individual second-place finish, two third-place relay finishes, and five fourth-place finishes to highlight the overall team performance.
Softball
• Sycamores leave Florida 2-2 -- At DeLand, Fla., Indiana State won a pair of games on Saturday after losing twice on Friday at Stetson. Sunday's scheduled game with Delaware was canceled by bad weather.
The Sycamores play this coming weekend at the Chattanooga Challenge that begins Friday.
In Saturday's first game, Lexi Benko pitched a shutout as ISU avenged an earlier loss to Georgia State with a 2-0 win in extra innings.
The Sycamores made three good defensive plays in the sixth inning to preserve the tie, then scored when Olivia Patton drove in Kennedy Shade and Bella Peterson drove in Patton.
ISU also needed extra innings in the second game, a 6-4 win over the host team.
Kaylee Barrett drove in Amanda Guercio with a bunt single for a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Peterson threw out a runner at the plate in the bottom of the inning, but the Hatters tied the game in the seventh.
Shade's RBI single broke the tie in the eighth, and two more runs scored on an error. Cassi Newbanks pitched seven innings for her first collegiate victory.
• ISU 0-2 on Friday -- Indiana State opened its 2022 college softball season with a pair of losses Friday, 4-3 to Delaware and 12-3 to Georgia State.
Isabella Henning was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI and Peterson also had three hits in the first game. Henning's RBI double in the seventh inning pulled the Sycamores within 4-3, but Peterson was thrown out at the plate to end the game. Patton and TeAnn Bringle had ISU's other two hits.
Peterson hit a two-run homer and Abi Chipps had an RBI for ISU in the second game, but Georgia State was ahead 7-0 before Peterson's blast.
Track
• Two venues for Sycamores -- Indiana State individuals competed at Albuquerque, N.M., and at Bloomington over the weekend.
At Albuquerque, JaVaughn Moore had a third-place finish in the 60-meter dash and Ryann Porter a fourth-place showing in triple jump at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational.
Shomari Rogers-Walton and Frankie Young III also competed against some of the top athletes in the nation.
At Bloomington, ISU won three events at the Hoosier Hills meet.
Cale Kilian won the 3,000-meter run, Jocelyn Quiles the mile and Luigi Rivas the 60-meter hurdles.
The Sycamores’ next meet is this Saturday when they host the ISU Open.
• Rose men second, women fifth -- At Greencastle, Rose-Hulman's men were second among 10 teams and its women placed fifth at the second DePauw Invitational.
Jailen Hobbs had two all-time top-two performances in Rose-Hulman history. Hobbs tied his own school record to win the 60-meter dash (6.95) and added the second-fastest 200-meter time in program history to earn runner-up honors (22.41). Other men's event winners included Kyle Brownell in the high jump, Tim Youndt in the triple jump and the 4x400 team of Isaiah Lilje, Jonathan Rogers, Parker Jordan and Jacob Eve (3:34.72).
Rofiat Adeyemi led the women's performance with a win in the triple jump. Next meet for the Engineers is the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships this coming weekend at Defiance.
Boys basketball
• Northview 64, Martinsville 60 -- At Martinsville, the visiting Knights got 27 points from Drew Cook and 17 from Braden Allen in picking up their second win of the weekend.
Now 12-8, Northview plays Tuesday at Edgewood. Martinsville, 7-13, is at Whiteland on Friday.
• Parke Heritage 36, Crawfordsville 35 -- At Crawfordsville, Anthony Wood's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the visiting Wolves their second one-point win in as many days.
Now 12-9, Parke Heritage plays Friday at Seeger. Crawfordsville, 14-5, hosts Danville that night.
• Shakamak 76, Riverton Parke 45 -- At Jasonville, the Lakers got above the .500 mark with their second win of the weekend.
Coy Gilbert wrapped up a 60-point weekend with 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Kayne Wade had 14 points and 12 rebounds, J.T. May 13 points and six rebounds, Carson Jernigan 12 points and five rebounds and Oscar Pegg nine points and six assists.
Now 10-9, Shakamak plays Tuesday at Clay City. Riverton Parke, 5-13, hosts Seeger that night.
• Bloomfield 41, North Daviess 37 -- At Elnora, the visiting Cardinals took a half-game lead in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference standings and set up a potential three-way tie for the conference championship.
Bloomfield, 16-3 and 6-1 in the SWIAC, hosts Sullivan on Tuesday and Terre Haute North on Wednesday. North Daviess, 17-3 and 5-1, hosts White River Valley on Friday.
Linton is also 5-1 in the SWIAC.
Friday
• Northview 65, Brown County 4 -- At Brazil, Peyton Reinoehl made a Senior Night start for the Knights and was 5 for 5 from 3-point range in a Western Indiana Conference game in which the visitors didn't score from the field until late in the fourth quarter.
Brown County, 2-14 and 0-10, is at Greenwood Christian next Friday.
• South Vermillion 76, Attica 24 -- At Clinton, Luke Bush had 11 points and Peyton Hawkins 10 as 14 different Wildcats reached the scoring column in a Wabash River Conference game.
Attica, 0-14 and 0-5, played Saturday at the Indiana Deaf School.
• North Vermillion 54, Riverton Parke 52 -- At Mecca, the host Panthers fought back from a 12-point deficit in the second quarter to forge two fourth-quarter ties, but the Falcons scored with five seconds left and a last-second 3-pointer missed for Riverton Parke.
• Parke Heritage 32, Fountain Central 31 -- At Veedersburg, the visiting Wolves survived a close Wabash River Conference contest.
Fountain Central, 9-11 and 1-3, is at Covington on Monday.
• Shakamak 83, Eminence 46 -- At Eminence, Coy Gilbert scored a career-high 44 points and also had 10 steals as the Lakers coasted to a nonconference win.
Eminence, 0-11, hosted Traders Point on Saturday.
• Casey 42, Lawrenceville 38 -- At Lawrenceville, Ill., the visiting Warriors prevailed in a Little Illini Conference game.
Jackson Parcel had 12 points and blocked four shots, Cole Gilbert had 11 points and four assists and Brayson Chrysler also scored 11 for Casey, now 12-10 and 4-2 in the LIC. Both teams have home games Tuesday, Casey against Newton and Lawrenceville, 8-12 and 1-5, against Carmi.
Baseball
• At Cleveland, Tenn., South Vermillion graduate Connor VanLannen pitched five hitless innings on Sunday but the Trailblazers were swept in a three-game series at Cleveland State Community College.
VU opens its home schedule with five games this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
