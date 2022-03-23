Three Rose-Hulman homers were not enough Monday evening as the Engineers lost their college baseball home opener to DePauw by a 10-5 score.
Josh Mesenbrink hit two of the homers and Sullivan graduate Shane Garner the other for the Engineers, Mesenbrink driving in three runs. Manuel Lopez added a double and an RBI.
Kyle Callahan had three hits and drove in six runs for DePauw, now 6-5. Rose-Hulman, 5-4, hosts Carthage on Friday.
In other college baseball news:
• Urdaneta is Valley POW — Indiana State's Josue Urdaneta was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
It was the first such award for Urdaneta, who had four homers and a walkoff single in a week when the Sycamores went 4-1. He is the first Sycamore to win Valley honors since Aaron Beck did so in April of 2021.
Urdaneta had two homers on Tuesday against Southeast Missouri State; got the game-winning RBI against SEMO the following day; homered on Friday in a win over Kansas; got two hits in a loss to Kansas on Sunday; and had a bases-loaded walk, a run-scoring double and a homer that proved to be the winning run in a win over the Jayhawks in Sunday's nightcap. He has hit safely in all 18 ISU games this spring.
The Sycamores had their Tuesday game at Indiana postponed and will host Memphis in a three-game series this weekend.
Prep softball
• Gibson Southern 5, Sullivan 1 — At Fort Branch, the Golden Arrows opened their season against the Titans, a Class 3A power.
Kendal Edmondson was 2 for 3 and allowed just one earned run to lead Sullivan, while batterymate Brooklyn Riley was also 2 for 3. Delainey Shorter had a hit, a walk and scored the only run, Avery Wiltermood had a double and Klaire Williams had a hit and the only RBI.
Sullivan hosts Clay City on March 31 in a battle of 2021 state runners-up.
Golf
• Sycamores 10th — At Prospect, Ky., Indiana State was 10th on Monday after the first day of the Nevel Meade Collegiate.
Kristen Hobbs had rounds of 79 and 74 to lead the Sycamores, while Lauren Green shot 83-77, Chelsea Morrow 81-79, Molly Lee 80-82 and Madison Branum 85-83.
The event is set to conclude Tuesday with 18 holes scheduled.
Awards
• Engineers get three — Three Rose-Hulman athletes earned honors from the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference on Monday.
Jailen Hobbs is Men's Track Athlete of the Week after setting a school record of 10.71 seconds in the 100-meter dash in Saturday's Early Bird Invitational. Hobbs also won the 200.
Rofiat Adeyemi is Women's Field Athlete of the Week after winning long jump and triple jump at the same meet. Her long jump was second-best in school history.
Joshua Giambattista is Men's Tennis Player of the Week after earning a singles win in a 7-2 loss to highly regarded Ohio Northern and winning in both singles and doubles in a 9-0 win over Manchester.
The Rose track teams compete this weekend at the Hanover Invitational. The men's tennis team, 4-6, hosts Principia on Saturday.
