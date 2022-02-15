METRO/PREP BASKETBALL: ISU women go cold in loss to Loyola

Indiana State was unable to generate any sustained offense Tuesday evening, as the Sycamores fell on the road to Loyola 64-40 in Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball inside Gentile Arena.
Tonysha Curry led the Sycamores with 10 points and was the only Indiana State player in double figures, while Arianna Smith grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds in the loss.
ISU led by one after the opening quarter, but a pair of Rambler 3-pointers early in the second period gave the home side the lead for good. The Sycamores remained within two possessions until a lengthy offensive drought in the third quarter, as they shot a season-low 26.3 percent from the field.
The opening quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team leading by more than two possessions. Curry and Del’Janae Williams had hot hands early, with each connecting on a pair of baskets. Indiana State took its largest lead of the quarter on a 5-0 run, with McKendree hitting a 3-pointer from the wing and Williams converting on a fastbreak layup. The Sycamores took a 17-16 lead after one, as Curry beat the buzzer with a layup.
Indiana State struggled to score in the second quarter, making just three of its 14 shots in the period. Despite that, the Sycamores’ defense still kept ISU in the game. Loyola’s Anna Brown hit a trio of 3-pointers in the quarter, but Indiana State remained within striking distance throughout. Anna McKendree had four of the six Sycamore points in the quarter as the home side took a 29-23 lead into the intermission.
The Sycamores’ struggles in the third period came on the defensive end.
Indiana State made just two field goals in the fourth quarter, a jumper by Williams and a layup by Curry. The Sycamores scored just six points in the period, as the Ramblers rolled to a 24-point win.
Interestingly, ISU held Loyola’s usual leading scorer, Allison Day, scoreless.
Indiana State’s four-game losing streak is tied for the Sycamores’ longest of the season.
These teams will square off at 6 p.m. Friday inside Hulman Center. ISU is 10-13 overall and 5-7 in the MVC, while Loyola improved to 14-10 and 6-7 respectively.
• • •
In other women’s college basketball Tuesday:
• Rose-Hulman 74, Anderson 64 – At Hulbert Arena, Rose-Hulman placed four players in double figures to overcome a strong individual performance by Anderson in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action.
Peyton Miller led Rose with 13 points. Ashley Black added 12 points, Jamie Baum had 11 and Rose Burnham 10.
Meanwhile, Lexi Dellinger of Anderson scored 39 points on 11-for-24 shooting from the field, 7-for-14 from 3-point range and 10-for-11 from the foul line to keep the Ravens within striking distance.
Rose-Hulman (10-8 overall, 8-5 HCAC) will visit Franklin on Friday. Anderson dropped to 10-13 and 7-9 respectively.
Boys basketball
• Cloverdale 56, West Vigo 52 – At the Jim Mann Green Dome, the Clovers’ top scorers were seniors Kyle Thomas with 23 points and Brady Koosman with 12 in this Western Indiana Conference matchup.
The host Vikings got 13 points from Zeke Tanoos and 11 from Whyatt Easton.
West Vigo (13-8) will travel to North Putnam on Thursday. Cloverdale (10-11) will play host to Sullivan on Friday.
