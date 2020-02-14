Twenty-one high school wrestlers, including 10 from Terre Haute South, will try to keep their dreams alive today by competing in the Evansville Reitz Semistate at Ford Center.
The top four in each weight class will move on to the state finals next weekend at Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Today’s first bout will begin at 10 a.m. EST. According to the trackwrestling.com website, top seeds for Terre Haute South are senior Brendan McPike, No. 1 in the 182-pound class with a 31-1 record, and junior Josh Howell, No. 3 in 220 with a 32-1 mark.
McPike’s first match will be against South Spencer senior Brenden Moore (37-4). Howell’s first foe will be Pike sophomore Jakobe Leavell (11-7).
Terre Haute South’s other eight qualifiers are Gary Bays (113), Moses Hamm (152), Gabe Recknor (132), Nate Recknor (138), Christian Verst (195), Harrison May (120), Nate Lommock (160) and Nicholas Casad (170).
“These 10 guys have been consistent in their training for years,” Terre Haute South coach Gabe Cook told the Tribune-Star. “They bring great energy into the practice room every day. I can’t think of a single practice we’ve had, going all the way back to August, where there wasn’t tremendous effort throughout the entire room.
“Semistate is tough and most our our guys have been here before. ... Our guys are motivated and they are excited to compete.”
Four wrestlers from West Vigo also are on today’s slate, with its highest seed being senior Seth Rohrbach, No. 8 in 132. The Vikings’ other three — Keith Holder at 126, Johnathan Otte at 145 and Jarrell Sholar at 152 — are juniors.
“We are very excited to have four wrestlers headed down to semistate against this year,” West Vigo coach Scott Rohrbach said. “There are only 64 kids left standing in the state per weight class. Win that first match and you are top 32, win the next and top 16 and headed to state. All four wrestlers from West will have to be on top of their game to advance to next weekend. The competition will get harder with every step. I like our draws and feel that the boys have a chance to make it out.
“This is Johnathan Otte’s third trip, Jarrell Sholar’s second and Keith Holder’s first. Seth Rohrbach [the coach’s son] is our only senior making his fourth trip to semistate. He has been in the ticket round the last three years. We are hoping this is the year that we get one of our wrestles to punch their ticket.”
The other seven wrestlers representing Valley schools in Ford Center today are Northview’s Zack Brown (160), Noah Minor (170), Seth Cowden (106) and Logan Moore (113); Sullivan’s Lane Gilbert (113) and Kenton Williams (220); and Terre Haute North’s Jazz Brown (220).
Ticket prices are $10 for the final session only or $12 for a season ticket.
Evansville Reitz Semistate
Today at Ford Center
No. 1 seeds, Wabash Valley seeds
(top four finishers advance to state finals)
106 — 1. Logan Miller (35-2, Brownsburg); 14. Seth Cowden (28-7, Northview).
113 — 1. Noah Lykins (30-7, Columbus East); 4. Gary Bays (7-3, TH South); 7. Lane Gilbert (31-1, Sullivan); 14. Logan Moore (19-13, Northview).
120 — 1. Alec Freeman (34-2, Evansville Mater Dei); 10. Harrison May (26-9, TH South).
126 — 1. Gavinn Alstott (37-1, Floyd Central); 12. Keith Holder (33-10, West Vigo).
132 — 1. Chase Aldridge (35-6, Providence); 8. Seth Rohrbach (25-5, West Vigo); 13. Gabe Recknor (24-12, TH South).
138 — 1. Drake Campbell (33-1, Brownsburg); 13. Nate Recknor (26-9, TH South).
145 — 1. Brody Baumann (31-3, Evansville Mater Dei); 16. Johnathan Otte (37-6, West Vigo).
152 — 1. Jonathan Kervin (37-1, Floyd Central); 6. Moses Hamm (28-4, TH South); 15. Jarrell Sholar (32-10, West Vigo).
160 — 1. Eli Dickens (33-2, Evansville Mater Dei); 9. Zack Brown (26-10, Northview), 10. Nate Lommock (28-7, TH South).
170 — 1. Van Skinner (46-4, Madison Consolidated); 11. Noah Minor (27-7, Northview); 16. Nicholas Casad (24-12, TH South).
182 — 1. Brendan McPike (31-1, TH South).
195 — 1. Ashton Schuetter (29-6, Jasper); 11. Christian Verst (20-8, TH South).
220 — 1. Nathan Willman (39-1, North Posey); 3. Josh Howell (32-1, TH South); 4. Kenton Williams (23-7, Sullivan); 10. Jazz Brown (23-13, TH North).
285 — 1. Dorian Keys (38-0, Brownsburg).
