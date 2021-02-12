Marshall boys basketball coach Nathan Haines trusts any of his Lions to take a big shot. On Friday, it was Jacob Maxwell who got the chance to change the Lions’ fate into a winning one against Paris.
Maxwell hit a baseline jumper with 42 seconds left, which ultimately proved to be the winning bucket as the Lions earned a taut 54-53 Little Illini Conference win at McNary Gym.
Maxwell’s bucket represented his only points of the contest.
“I trust my guys. As a first year varsity head coach, you have to. If I have them on the floor, I’m going to trust them to take shots. I can trust Maxwell to take that last shot,” Haines said.
It was truly a game either team could have won and both had chances to either pull ahead or seal the deal, but couldn’t. A pair of free throws were missed by both teams, giving Paris a chance to win it, but Mason Hutchings’ heave at the buzzer was blocked by Marshall’s Logan Medsker.
In the long run, it was free throws that cost the Tigers. Paris was 12 of 28at the line.
“We showed some grit. It feel last year we might have packed it in. We locked in, we stuck together, but the main story is missed free throws,” Paris coach Chase Brinkley said.
In the first quarter, all but one Tiger was 0-for-13 from the field, but it didn’t matter because Conor Breneman was a one-man hot streak. The Paris junior post player was 6-for-6 from the field, often cleaning up the misses by his teammates. Breneman had 13 of the 14 points Paris scored in the opening period as the Tigers had the early advantage.
Marshall, however, had a hot shooter of its own as juniors Logan Medsker and Nick Brown got going. Medsker had seven in the opening period to keep the Lions within range of the Tigers. Brown scored seven in the second quarter, but this time, Paris wasn’t able to ride an individual hot streak to stay in front.
It was 22-all with 1:51 when a key sequence helped Marshall pull ahead. A technical foul was called on a substitution violation by Paris, that resulted in a pair of Ben Ross free throws. Then, Daniel Tingley converted a traditional three-point play after the free throws. Marshall led 27-22 at halftime.
The Lions (2-0, 1-0) seemed ready to take command in the third quarter when an 11-3 run gave Marshall its biggest lead at 36-25, but Paris kept coming at the Lions. The Tigers finished the third quarter with an 8-0 run to pull within a point at the final quarter break.
In the final period? Neither team led by more than three points and there were five lead changes and three ties.
Marshall next hosts Teutopolis on Saturday. Paris next hosts Olney on Tuesday.
PARIS (53) – Hutchings 3-16 7-11 13, King 4-10 1-4 11, Breneman 8-11 2-5 18, Rhoads 1-1 0-1 2, Sullivan 3-10 1-5 8, Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Brinkerhoff 0-1 1-2 1, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. 19-49 FG, 12-28 FT, 53 TP.
MARSHALL (54) – Tingley 4-11 3-3 11, Ross 4-11 4-5 13, Cook 0-7 2-3 2, Medsker 4-9 0-0 9, Rees 2-2 1-4 5, Swan 0-2 0-0 0, Maxwell 1-1 0-0 2, Boatman 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 4-6 0-0 9. 20-52 FG, 10-15 FT, 54 TP.
Paris=14=8=19=12=-=53
Marshall=13=14=15=12=-=54
3-point goals - P 3-13 (King 2-3, Sullivan 1-5, Hutchings 0-4, Breneman 0-1); M 4-26 (Ross 1-5, Medsker 1-5, Boatman 1-3, Brown 1-3, Tingley 0-3, Cook 0-7). Rebounds – P 37 (Breneman 9, Hutchings 8, King 7, Team 5); M 36 (Cook 6, Rees 6). Steals – P 3 (King 2); M 3 (Tingley, Rees, Brown). Blocks – P 0; M 5 (Medsker 3). Turnovers – P 8, M 6. Total fouls – P 13, M 19. Technical foul – Paris bench.
JV – Marshall 76 (Brown, Boatman 18), Paris 40 (Larrance 12)
Next – Marshall (2-0, 1-0) hosts Teutopolis on Saturday. Paris (1-3, 0-2) hosts Olney on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.