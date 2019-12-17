Terre Haute North’s boys basketball team faced adversity in the form of foul trouble at West Vigo on Tuesday, but it might have been an unintended blessing in disguise.
Early two-foul situations for Noah Crosley and Matt Gauer meant that Patriots coach Todd Woelfle turned to his bench.
Off of it came Caden Mason and he immediately served notice that there would be no drop-off among North’s reserves. Mason would go on to lead North with 14 points and seven rebounds as the Patriots fended off the host Vikings 57-40 at the Green Dome.
The final score wasn’t really indicative of how close the game was until the fourth quarter – West Vigo was within a possession late in the third quarter – but Woelfle wasn’t going to complain. The Patriots, inexperienced at the varsity level, needed a victory.
“This is a win that this group needed. We’ve been struggling with our confidence and Caden gave us a big lift in the first half by hitting some big shots. We’re trying to find ourselves, but it feels good to get a win,” Woelfle said.
Mason wasn’t the only North player to contribute off the bench.
Mark Hankins had eight points. All five Patriots who came off the bench either scored or had a positive statistical contribution like a steal. Makhi Johnson was North’s most productive starter with 13 points.
As for West Vigo? The Vikings had 16 combined turnovers in the second and third quarters and 22 overall. Though the Vikings stayed within range even with the turnovers, they hurt. Still, West Vigo coach Joe Boehler accentuated the positive. Case Lautenschlager led West Vigo (2-4) with 14 points.
“The turnovers got to us, if we could have taken care of that, we’d have been right there in the game, but I thought there were a lot of positive,” Boehler said. “I thought we rebounded the ball really well. I think a couple of guys are stepping up, but we need more guys making more positive contributions.”
Inconsistency plagued both teams in the first half with the Patriots also having the foul trouble to contend with.
West Vigo started hot from the field to take the early lead – the Vikings were 5 of 8 in the opening quarter. When Mason came off the bench, he immediately gave the Patriots a life with a pair of 3-pointers. North had a narrow 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
West Vigo’s hot shooting dissipated in the second half. North’s zone defense cut off post touches and West Vigo began to get sloppy. The Vikings had eight second-quarter turnovers.
North (2-3) took advantage, but perhaps not by as much as it would have liked. A 10-2 surge put the Patriots up 26-16, but then North went into its own drought. West Vigo scored the final six points of the first half to narrow North’s lead to 26-22 at halftime.
North surged back to an 11-point lead early in the third quarter, but the Patriots had trouble maintaining prosperity. An 8-0 West Vigo run cut the North lead to 34-31. The Patriots’ advantage was six by the end of the quarter.
Boehler wanted West Vigo to control the pace of the game, which it mostly did, but trying to chase down the deficit in the fourth quarter forced West Vigo to trap and play faster – manna from heaven for the Patriots. North deftly drew in West Vigo’s trap on the perimeter and made the smart pass to create back-door layup opportunities. The Patriots scored five back-door layups in the final quarter to pull away.
“We pride ourselves on being disciplined and taking care of the basketball. These guys have been around for a while, but they’re still trying to figure it out at the varsity level. Tonight was a step in the right direction,” Woelfle said. “Hopefully, it builds some confidence going forward.”
Both teams play next on Friday. North has the unenviable task of trying to beat 4A No. 2 Bloomington South on the road. West Vigo travels to South Putnam for a Western Indiana Conference girls-boys doubleheader.
