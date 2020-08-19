Wearing coronavirus-preventing (hopefully) face masks isn't so uncomfortable when the weather is pleasant and not so blistering hot.
And when you're winning.
Coming off a 10-stroke home loss to Northview on Tuesday, Terre Haute South got back in the victory business Wednesday by defeating visiting Linton 174-229 in girls high school golf at Rea Park. In breezy, 81-degree weather, the Braves improved their record to 4-1.
South senior Sophie Boyll earned medalist honors by shooting a nine-hole score of 39. Teammate Grace Kidwell was close behind at 40.
"Tonight was 10 shots better than we shot here last night [184 against Northview]," a masked South coach Cara Stuckey told the Tribune-Star afterward. "Sophie did a great job of leading the way ... and Abi English had her best score of the year [45, third on the team]."
Asked about the wrap-around-the-face cloth that her players occasionally needed a reminder to wear when socializing between holes and after the match, Stuckey called it what national sports and entertainment figures have called it — “the new normal” — and added that they have handled the adjustment well for the most part.
Meanwhile, Linton coach Jessica Taylor praised junior Makenna O'Bryan on Wednesday for firing a 47, one of her best nine-hole scores of the season.
"We're about halfway through the season," Taylor mentioned. "We have no seniors, so we're trying to take this year as a learning experience.
"We think we'll be better next year."
