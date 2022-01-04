Martin, Beaver lead West Vigo to victory

Visiting West Vigo thought it had put a nonconference high school basketball game out of reach with a 17-0 run late in the second quarter Tuesday night at Riverton Parke.
The host Panthers had other ideas, and had a later 12-0 run of their own, but the Vikings held on for a 56-45 victory.
Connor Martin had 15 points and Ian Beaver had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for West Vigo. Beaver had 11 of those points in the last five minutes of the first half when the Vikings came from being behind 17-16 to ahead 33-17.
"I felt like we came out slow," said Beaver, the 5-foot-9 power forward who, at 175 pounds, was actually one of the bigger players in the game for a change. "Coach [Joe Boehler] told us to wake up and as a team we got it together. Then everything started to click."
"There were moments when I thought we played really well," Boehler said. "[But] in January you want to be able to string together four solid quarters, and I didn't think we did that tonight."
Riverton Parke scored the game's first five points — all by Brandon Todd — but the Vikings got a 3-pointer from Martin and a four-point play by Zeke Tanoos, who was being covered by Mathew Mullins in a junk defense. There were three ties and seven lead changes in the first 11 minutes, with the Panthers taking a 17-16 lead on a three-point play by Derron Hazzard.
Talan Boehler's 3-pointer with 5:13 left in the half put West Vigo ahead to stay, however, and then Beaver took over. He scored inside on a pass from Ethan Kesler and then, after a Kesler 3-pointer, went coast to coast with a defensive rebound, stole the ball for a three-point play, scored inside again and finally got another steal and layup for the 33-17 lead.
"We lost by 11," first-year Riverton Parke coach Aaron Hines said later, "and we lost the second quarter by 13."
Martin had eight of his points as West Vigo opened the second half on a 14-4 run. Then it was the Panthers' turn.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Mullins started the Riverton Parke streak that extended to a rebound basket by Hazzard to start the fourth quarter and cut the lead to 47-35. The Panthers had one possession with a chance to get the deficit into single digits, but never came closer than 10.
Mullins finished with 14 points for the home team and Ashton Hines, the coach's younger brother, also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
"Other than [the big West Vigo spurt] I bought we really executed our game plan well," coach Hines said. "[West Vigo's] other players stepped up and they proved their depth."
"Connor Martin played excellent and Ian Beaver was all over the place," coach Boehler said. The Vikings were without starting forward Whyatt Easton, who is ill, and Tanoos was also under the weather according to a couple of sources.
It was the fourth straight loss for Riverton Parke, but coach Hines is seeing progress.
"We hit a slump," he admitted, "but we fixed things we wanted to fix. I like the direction we're going in."
"The goal is to keep improving week to week and get ready for the state tournament," coach Boehler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.