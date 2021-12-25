Marshall has always been a competitive presence in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. From Jake Kelly in 2004 to Jesse Burdick in 2019, and with quite a few standouts in-between, the Lions have always brought good players to Terre Haute.
Marshall has a tough first-round draw against possible tournament favorite Linton, but the Lions very rarely leave the Classic without making a good impression.
Here's five things to know about Marshall going into the tournament.
5. More than one shining moment — In the modern iteration of the Classic, Marshall is best known for its 2008 championship. A loaded Marshall team — Logan and Lucas Eitel, Taylor Duncan, et al, would later lead the Lions to the IHSA Final Four — upset Terre Haute South in the semifinal and then decked Terre Haute North 64-48 in the championship game.
However, Marshall's glory doesn't end with the modern Classic. The Lions also did well in the original Wabash Valley Classic.
The Lions won the last two versions of the original Classic. It was a drastically reduced field from the mid-century heyday of the Classic, but the Lions knocked of Sullivan 74-71 in 1970 and Casey 70-58 in 1971. All-time Marshall great Howie Johnson played on those Lions' teams.
Those were the only two championship game appearances for the Lions in the original version of the Classic.
4. Another Lions boss — Nathan Haines will be the fourth coach to take Marshall into a First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. Haines is the third coach since 2015 to lead the Lions.
The recent churn contrasts with most of Marshall's history in the Classic. The Lions had Tom Brannan, now at Casey, from their first participation in the Classic to 2014.
Tim Pearison took over in the Classic from 2015-17. John Webber coached in two Classics in 2018-19. The Lions did not take part in 2020 due to the COVID-19-pause in Illinois high school sports at the time.
3. Sign of improvement? — Marshall has struggled to a 2-7 mark as of press time. One of the losses Marshall suffered was in November at the Capitol Classic against host Lawrenceville. The Lions fell 53-42.
Losses were also recorded against Mt. Carmel (twice), Fairfield, Paris, South Vermillion, Monticello, Tolono Unity. Marshall's only win in that stretch was a three-point victory over Salem, also in the Capitol Classic.
However, perhaps the Lions are getting better? On Dec. 17, Marshall avenged one of those losses as the Lions went back to Lawrenceville for their Little Illini Conference contest and won 49-37.
2. Getting more bodies back — One of the reasons the Lions struggled was the loss of Logan Medsker and Rielly Wallace. Both returned to action against Lawrenceville and both were impactful as Wallace scored 10 and Medsker tallied nine.
1. Lions and Miners have played before — Linton and Marshall are separated by 55 miles and a state line, but they've seen plenty of each other over the years.
The teams saw each other annually from 2018-20. Twice in the Classic and once in a regular season contest. The Miners won all three games handily.
It hasn't always been that way, though. From 2010-14, the two schools met three times in the Classic and all were Marshall victories.
The best game came in a 2014 third-place contest. Marshall won 65-63 as Keegan Steele made all eight of his free throws in the final minute to keep the Miners at arm's length.
