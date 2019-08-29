Now 25, Jared Boyll has a much better idea what it’s like to serve as varsity coach of a high school football team.
He did it for the first time last season and guided his alma mater — Marshall, Ill. — to a 4-5 mark.
“One thing I learned is the amount of preparation needed going into the season and into each game,” said the 2012 Marshall graduate. “You don’t realize how much goes into being a head coach until you actually get involved in it.”
Boyll promised the Lions’ offense will be “a lot more prepared going into this year.”
“We have a lot of guys back from last year, so we’re definitely scheming to get different guys the ball, trying to be more of a high-powered offense,” he told the Tribune-Star. “We’re also healthier going into our first game [at home tonight against Lawrenceville]. Last year, we had a few injuries.”
Junior quarterback Luke Cook (6-1, 180 pounds), who took over as starter in Week 3 of last season because of an injury, returns to the lineup as the full-time starter in 2019.
“He definitely has a lot more experience,” Boyll mentioned. “Last year, he kinda got thrown into the fire. He had played wideout [wide receiver] for us.”
Sophomore Calvin Livvix, a 6-0, 155-pound starting wide receiver, would shift over to QB should something happen to Cook, Boyll said.
Senior running back John Siverly (5-10, 165) is likely to handle the bulk of the ball-carrying duties after missing part of last season with an injury.
“He’s going into the [U.S.] Marines, so he’s been doing a lot of PFTs [physical fitness tests] in the offseason,” Boyll pointed out. “You definitely can see the improvements in his body.”
Also lining up in the backfield from time to time will be juniors Brock Weddle (5-8, 165) and Cade Warner (5-9, 150).
Catching most of Cook’s longer aerial attempts, barring injuries, should be Livvix, senior Jacob Shaffner (6-0, 185) and junior Jacob Mitchell (6-0, 150), while junior Lance Rees (6-5, 210) will start at tight end.
Turning to the offensive line, seniors Ethan Harper (6-3, 240) and Brayden Francis (6-2, 175) will be at tackles, seniors Aulden Boyd (5-7, 250) and Kobe Baugher (6-0, 185) will be at guards and junior Kale Everetts (6-0, 220) will be at center. Harper started at guard, Francis at center and Baugher at tackle last season, so there has been considerable shifting in the trenches.
Handling the placekicking chores will be freshman Jacob Maxwell (6-2, 170), while Siverly again will be the punter.
Containing the explosive offenses of their Little Illini Conference (LIC) opponents will be important if the Lions are to post a successful season.
With that in mind, penciled in to start at defensive ends are Rees and senior Jesse Burdick (6-7, 190). Harper and Boyd will be lined up between them at tackles. Rees, Burdick and Harper are returning starters.
Linebackers include Weddle in the middle and Siverly and Warner on the outside. All started on defense, when not injured, in 2018.
“We’re excited to see how much those guys have progressed,” Boyll emphasized.
The secondary is where Marshall lacks some experience on defense, but Boyll is confident that Livvix and junior Brendon Carter (5-11, 155) can handle the cornerback responsibilities and Shaffner and senior Chase Darr (5-10, 165) can perform at safeties. The Lions’ coach also mentioned senior Devon Reeley (5-7, 150) as someone who will rotate in and out of the secondary.
Shaffner is the only returning starter from that group.
Looking at the LIC, Boyll sees no reason why defending champion Paris shouldn’t be picked to win the title again this year.
“[The Tigers] went 9-0 [in the regular season] last year,” he explained. “So until somebody beats them, they’ve got to be the front runner.”
Marshall
All times CDT
Today Lawrenceville 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 Flora 7 p.m.
Sept. 13.......at S.Vermillion..7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Robinson 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 Richland County 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Paris 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 Red Hill 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Casey 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 Newton 7 p.m.
