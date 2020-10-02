West Vigo topped the half-century mark for the first time since October 2018 as sophomore quarterback Kaleb Marrs came off the bench to account for five touchdowns and the Vikings spoiled North Putnam’s homecoming with a 52-21 victory in Western Indiana Conference high school football Friday.
Marrs, who relieved Nick Lindsey in the first quarter, threw four short passes that turned into fairly long or very long TDs because of his receivers’ elusiveness and speed.
They covered 23 yards to Shea Andrews and 35 yards to Zander Wilbur in the first quarter, 31 yards to DeShaun Lowe in the second quarter and 60 yards to Lowe in the third quarter, the latter boosting West Vigo’s lead to 39-14.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Marrs also ran a 5-yarder into the end zone with 10 seconds left in the third period, padding the Vikings’ cushion to 45-21.
“I thought Kaleb Marrs played with a lot of confidence and poise,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb told the Tribune-Star. “He’s been splitting time with Lindsey all season and it paid off tonight when Lindsey went down with an [unspecified] injury.”
Lowe added an electrifying 80-yard kickoff return for a TD up the right sideline — after he took a handoff from criss-crossing teammate Peyton Clerk — to open the second half.
Lowe ended up with three touchdowns for the night.
“DeShaun Lowe is a phenomenal sophomore athlete who sometimes gets lost [publicity-wise] because of the older players,” Cobb emphasized. “That was a huge breakout game for him.”
West Vigo’s first and final touchdowns had nothing to do with Marrs or Lowe. In fact, they were scored by the defense.
Midway through the first period, defensive tackle Ethan Wyrick fell on a North Putnam fumble in the end zone to make the score 7-0.
In the final five minutes, Jarrell Sholar — who plays running back on offense — returned an interception of a Gunner Burress pass 35 yards to paydirt.
A junior QB, Burress was the offensive highlight for the Cougars, however, displaying some power in running in touchdowns from 9 and 8 yards out in the second and third frames respectively.
But Burress also was intercepted three times.
“Our defense was lights out all night,” Cobb said. “Pressure, pressure, pressure all night.”
