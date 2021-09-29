Macy Tucker keeps tradition of last name strong among Clay County runners

Tribune-Star file/Joseph C. Garza

Eel in the lead: Clay City junior Macy Tucker enjoys a big lead over her competitors in the girls 1A-3A race Sept. 4 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. Often motivated by her father Andrew Tucker and Clay City coach Melanie Laswell, Macy Tucker won this race in a time of 20 minutes, 17.9 seconds.