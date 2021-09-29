Macy Tucker keeps tradition of last name strong among Clay County runners

There's a Clay County runner who has finished first in four multi-school races this season and she hopes to repeat as a conference champion Saturday.
But if you think this story is about someone from the No. 5-ranked Northview High School girls team . . . not this time.
While the female Knights are making plenty of noise in cross country this season, so is Clay City junior Macy Tucker, who lives close to Center Point. She's already won the Terre Haute Savings Bank State Preview Class 1A-3A race at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course, the Clay City Invitational, the Washington Invitational and last Saturday's Shakamak Invite.
Tucker, 16, will return to the Shakamak course this Saturday to try to win the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference girls title for the second consecutive year. If course conditions are favorable, Clay City coach Melanie Laswell thinks Tucker will top her personal record of 19 minutes, 30 seconds over 5 kilometers, which she set in the 2020 SWIAC meet.
“On Saturday, she ran 19:32.8 [in damp, muddy conditions caused by rain from the previous night]," pointed out Laswell, who is in the seventh season of her second stint as the Eels' coach. "So she was only two seconds off that p.r.”
"I've gotten close to that [19:30] twice already this season and I've won a lot more meets than I did last year," Tucker told the Tribune-Star.
Tucker, who comes from a running family, started competing in cross country when she was in fifth grade and she took to it right off the bat. That's not surprising, considering her father Andrew was a Clay City runner in his younger days and her uncle Camrand was part of the Eels' 2002 boys 4x400-meter relay foursome that still owns the school record in track and field.
Laswell remembers Macy being a fast long-distance runner as a youngster.
“She’s definitely developed into a better runner than I even thought she would be because of her hard work and dedication," the Eels' coach added.
Also worth noting, Macy's younger brother Michael Tucker came in 10th — as a freshman running against mostly seniors, juniors and sophomores — in last Saturday's Shakamak Invite boys varsity race.
As Macy Tucker got older, however, she learned that she could not rely solely on her natural ability to win races.
"You learn how to take care of your training," mentioned the two-time semistate qualifier, who placed 57th in last year's girls semistate at Brown County.
Her next goal — beyond the SWIAC meet Saturday — is qualifying for all the IHSAA races that lead to the state finals Oct. 30 at the Gibson course. Young Tucker would like to drop her time to the low 19s or even break 19 minutes by state tournament time.
“I can see the potential for that this year,” Laswell said. “I have no doubt, if she keeps working hard like she has been. Even if it doesn’t happen this year, there would be a good possibility for next year. She’s one that I don’t have to worry about her not doing something that she’s supposed to do.”
Macy Tucker, who said she "maybe" wants to run in college someday, is considered a team leader by Laswell, even though the junior can seem quiet and shy to strangers at times.
“Even though she’s only a junior, I would call her a leader for probably the last two years because she does what she’s told and she knows what’s expected of her," Laswell explained. "So she relays that to everybody else.
“If there’s any question on what we’re supposed to do or anything like that, she’s usually the one who can direct everybody in the right direction, if I’m not readily available.”
And even when Macy is not talking, she's still showing her teammates how to prepare before a big race.
“She’s very laser-focused when it’s race time,” Laswell emphasized. “She knows what she’s trained for and she knows what she’s capable of and that’s what she tries to go out there and do.”
