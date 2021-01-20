Maci Easton scores 18 as Vikings down T-Birds

West Vigo High School's girls basketball team might have played its best game of the 2020-21 season Wednesday evening at North Central.
And coach Jon Kirchoff was sick and unable to see it.
With assistant Lucas Utterback filling in for Kirchoff, the Vikings got 18 points from junior Maci Easton and 10 from junior Adelynn Harris — while grabbing 48 rebounds and holding North Central to 20-percent shooting from the field — in posting a 54-33 victory.
"I think this was the first time we've played four solid quarters of basketball," Utterback told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We had the effort and the intensity tonight. Even at the end [when both benches were emptied], all 12 girls contributed to the game. We fought hard on defense and looked for one another on offense."
The Thunderbirds' top scorer was senior guard Averi Davidson with 11 points, but this probably wasn't the kind of Senior Night she had envisioned.
A fairly even first quarter ended with West Vigo going on a 7-0 run — consisting of a 3-point goal and a rebound bucket by Harris and an inside basket by Easton — to move ahead 13-8.
The visitors owned a 14-13 advantage midway through the second period. Then they rattled off another seven consecutive points, this time on an inside fielder by Zoe Boatman, a banked-in trey by Grace Likens and a driving bucket in traffic by Kylee Stepp. By halftime, West Vigo led 31-16.
The third quarter didn't help the home team much either. A short jumper by Courtney Williams and a 3 by Davidson pulled the T-Birds within 33-21. But yet another 7-0 run — a 3-pointer by Stepp and back-to-back baskets by Likens and Easton — helped West Vigo pad its cushion to 42-23 midway through the third frame.
The Vikings' largest lead of the evening was 22 when Ellie Easton opened the fourth period with an inside bucket to make the score 50-28.
"We didn't have it tonight," North Central coach Joey Davidson assessed. "Credit to West Vigo. I thought they played really well."
Although coach Davidson was not sure of the exact numbers immediately after the game — 11 of 55 from the field and 7 of 32 from 3-point range — he knew his team did not shoot well.
"If we don't make shots," he mentioned, "we're not a very good team."
Meanwhile, Utterback thought the Vikings' defense played a major role in keeping North Central's offense as cold as ice.
"It was aggressive and our communication was great," he said. "Our girls didn't take a play off."
Although Wednesday's loss to West Vigo was not the T-Birds' best game of the season, Joey Davidson wanted to make sure he praised his five seniors — daughter Averi (the school's all-time leading female scorer), Williams, Jocelyn Cox, Makenzy Haviland and Ally Compton — for what they've done for the North Central program.
"We won't let tonight ruin what they've accomplished over their four years here [all but Compton, who transferred from Marshall, Ill., in 2020]," he emphasized. "They changed the culture and changed the atmosphere here.
"And we've still got more to prove."
