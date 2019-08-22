Only one significant fact separated good high school volleyball teams from Terre Haute North and host Northview on Thursday night.
The Knights had Kambree Lucas.
The Tennessee-Martin recruit, one of the leading returning stars from Northview’s 2018 Class 3A state runners-up, had 31 kills — in just three sets — and was the difference in the Knights’ 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 victory.
The two teams had combined for 60 victories a year ago, and while both had lost significant players from those teams, they played nearly error-free volleyball in just their second outings of the season (Northview played three matches during its first day on the court).
The Knights went on a 7-1 run early in the first set to take an 8-4 lead and were in front for quite awhile, but the Patriots gradually caught and passed them, taking a 20-19 lead on a tip by Abigail Wright.
But Lucas tied the set with a back-row kill, then put Northview ahead to stay with another.
“When I saw [Lucas] was in the front row, I thought ‘Good timing,’ “ coach Erica Garrison of the Knights said later.
A tip by Maizie Pell made it 22-20 in Northview’s favor, but a kill by Ellie Staggs pulled North within a point. Then Lucas struck again, and a pair of Patriot errors closed out the first set.
The second set was similarly close for awhile, the Knights leading 12-10, but a block by Pell and a six-point service run by Maddie Kooistra had Northview on its way to a 2-0 lead. And in the third set, a six-point run by Lauren Sackett gave the home team a quick 11-2 advantage that pretty much decided things.
“We didn’t have a lot of confidence in ourselves,” first-year Patriot coach Kelsey Patrick said after the match. “We were very hesitant at certain parts.”
The No. 12 jersey of the late Rylee Rogers, who was killed in an automobile accident last month, was retired in a pre-match ceremony, and both teams wore “All4Ry” T-shirts in support. Plenty of tears flowed on both sidelines before play began.
“It was emotional,” Patrick noted, “and I don’t think we came out with 100% . . . after the first game, we lost team communication.”
“I was very proud of us,” Lucas said. “We played with a lot of heart. We played for Rylee tonight, and we’re going to get better all season. We’ll only go up from here.”
“I think we played pretty good,” Garrison said, “and Kambree had one of the best games I’ve ever seen, almost flawless.”
According to Northview stats, in fact, Lucas had her 31 kills with just three attack errors.
The two teams see each other again in a little over 36 hours after Thursday’s last point. They are in the same pool at Saturday’s Plainfield Invitational.
Terre Haute North=21=19=13
Northview=25=25=25
Highlights — For Northview, Katy Anderson had 43 assists, 2 kills, a dig, 10 points and 3 aces; Kambree Lucas 31 kills, 9 digs, 3 points and 2 aces; Maddie Kooistra 14 digs, 4 kills, 3 assists, 6 points and an ace; Lauren Sackett 3 digs and 16 points; Destiny Burns 3 kills, 3 digs, an assist and a point; Izzy Horrall 6 kills, a block and a dig; Natalie Bell 5 digs, a kill and a point; Rylee Richey 3 digs, 2 kills and a point; Maizie Pell 2 digs, 2 kills an a block; Olyvia Notter 2 digs and 2 points; Haley Richey a kiill; and Makenzie Barger a block.
For North, Victoria Elden had 12 assists, 6 points and 2 aces; Keely Davis 7 digs, 3 assists and 6 points; Madi Halls 12 assists, 2 kills, a point and an ace; Erika Funkhouser 6 kills, 2 digs, 3 points and an ace; Abigail Wright 7 kills and 2 blocks; Braxton Shelton 7 kills and an assist; Payton Ferency 5 digs, a point and an ace; Ellie Staggs 4 digs and 2 kills; Courtney Bullard 3 digs and 2 points; Morgan Adams 3 digs and a point; Chloe Southard 3 kills; Ella Bell 2 kills; and Grace Krawiec a kill.
JV — North won 25-9, 25-20.
Next — Both Northview (2-2) and Terre Haute North (1-1) play Saturday at the Plainfield Invitational.
