Big offensive totals were the story Friday night in high school football around the Wabash Valley.
• Linton 27, Southridge 13 — At Linton, the Miners trailed 13-0 at halftime but dominated the second half to pick up their first win ever over the Raiders.
Hunter Johns scored early in the third quarter to break the ice for Linton, and quarterback Hunter Gennicks got the next two touchdowns — including a 46-yard run that put Linton ahead. Gabe Eslinger added the clincher on a 55-yard run.
Both teams are home next Friday, the Miners against Sullivan and Southridge against Boonville.
• Parke Heritage 48, Seeger 16 — At Rockville, Christian Johnson threw touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Wolves posted a big opening victory.
Johnson found his favorite target — his brother Noble Johnson — for two scores, hit Anthony Wood for another and also found two newcomers, Andrece Miller and Nas McNeal, as Class A's fifth-ranked team dominated.
Next Friday, Parke Heritage travels to Covington and Seeger hosts Benton Central.
• Covington 62, South Vermillion 56 — At Covington, the quarantine-plagued Wildcats trailed 34-21 at halftime and tied the score on four different occasions in the second half but never took a second-half lead. A fumble with 10 seconds left ended South Vermillion's last threat.
A bright spot for the Wildcats was freshman Dallas Coleman, who had four touchdowns including a 67-yard run.
Both teams are at home next weekend, South Vermillion against North Vermillion and Covington against Parke Heritage.
• Sullivan 35, North Knox 6 — At Sullivan, William Newby rushed for 145 yards on 14 carries and two of the Adams brothers had big offensive nights for the Golden Arrows.
Rowdy Adams passed for 173 yards and three scores, with Luke Adams scoring twice on four receptions for 109 yards.
Sullivan is at Linton and North Knox at Eastern Greene next week.
• Riverton Parke 34, Attica 6 — At Mecca, the Panthers picked up their first opening-night win since 2008 and did so in dominant fashion.
Derron Hazzard and Derek Lebron led Riverton Parke and Seth McConnell scored on a 1-yard run.
Riverton Parke travels to Fountain Central next Friday, when Attica hosts Tri-County.
• North Vermillion 34, North Central 28, OT — At Farmersburg, the visiting Falcons survived a thrilling game against the Thunderbirds.
The Falcons recovered a fumble in overtime that proved decisive.
North Vermillion will be at South Vermillion and North Central at North Daviess next Friday.
• South Putnam 42, Cloverdale 6 — At Putnamville, the host Eagles kept an unbeaten regular-season winning streak alive in a Western Indiana Conference game.
South Putnam hosts Owen Valley next Friday and Cloverdale hosts Edinburgh that night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.