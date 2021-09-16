Here’s the dream. A week of high school football with very little mention of COVID-19 or a Delta variant.
No mention is probably too much to ask.
There are conference games, a clash of top-10 teams, an old rivalry and at least two homecoming games, one a significant one (see related story).
Let’s play them all.
• Brown County (2-2, 1-0 WIC Green) at West Vigo (1-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. — The Vikings are one of the homecoming celebrants and needless to say they haven’t quite settled into their season yet. One opponent canceled on them, they had to cancel their game at Northview last week and their play has been inconsistent.
This is a rivalry they’ve had success in, but the Eagles had a strong showing in a losing effort against Indian Creek last week.
• Owen Valley (4-0, 2-0 WIC Gold) at Northview (3-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. — Here’s the battle of ranked teams. The Knights entered the Class 4A poll this week in ninth place, and the Patriots are the 10th-ranked team in Class 3A — a step down in Class for a team that was in 4A for a long time, but a big step up for a team that hadn’t had much success in recent seasons.
Owen Valley hasn’t scored against Northview since 2018, outscored 202-0 in four meetings with the Knights (including a sectional contest) the past three seasons. Obviously the Patriots are improved, and the Knights will have to fight overconfidence.
• South Vermillion (2-2) at Sullivan (2-2), 7 p.m. — The Wildcats haven’t won the Gold Helmet Game since 2009, but the Golden Arrows needed overtime last season to hand South Vermillion its only regular-season loss.
Both these teams have had to make use of extremely flexible rosters this fall and both have battled extremely hard under adverse circumstances. Hopefully both are at full strength for what could be a good one.
• Parke Heritage (3-1) at Greencastle (2-2), 7 p.m. — The Wolves scheduled this game to be tested, and could very well get their wish. The Tiger Cubs haven’t been consistent week to week either, but their scores indicate they might not let Parke Heritage score its usual output.
• Riverton Parke (1-2, 1-2 Wabash River Conference) at North Vermillion (1-3, 0-2), 7 p.m. — The Panthers have lost 14 in a row to the Falcons since beating them in 2007. That should be incentive enough to make this a very interesting game between two teams that have had their moments so far.
• Boonville (0-3) at Linton (4-0), 7 p.m. — Class 2A’s seventh-ranked Miners are looking to avenge an overtime loss a year ago on the road and probably have a good chance to do so. The visitors are a Class 4A team, but their superstar running back from a year ago has graduated.
• North Central (0-3) at North Knox (3-1), 7 p.m. — The Thunderbirds are better than their record indicates and are playing a tougher schedule than usual. The Warriors are a traditional opponent, but might be as good as anyone North Central has faced so far.
• Bloomington South (4-0, 2-0 Conference Indiana) at Terre Haute South (0-4, 0-2), 7:30 p.m. — The visiting Panthers are coming off their city championship win over Bloomington North a week ago and ranked third in Class 5A, but the Braves have a chance to make this interesting.
The reasoning? Terre Haute North was right with Bloomington South for most of the game two weeks ago and the Braves were right with the Patriots last week in Memorial Stadium. Tradition is on the side of the visitors, however.
• Terre Haute North (2-2, 1-1 Conference Indiana) at Bloomington North (3-1, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. — This was a three-point loss for the Patriots a year ago and, as previously mentioned, the Patriots had a chance to beat Bloomington South two weeks ago before the Panthers handled the Cougars.
North needs to keep its penalty yardage under control and will have to maintain the enthusiasm it’s shown the last two weeks.
• • •
In Illinois:
• Marshall (0-3, 0-2 Little Illini Conference) at Robinson (1-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. — The Lions desperately need a breakout game, but this might not be the place to get one. Robinson’s first loss was COVID-related and its other setback was to a Mount Carmel team that’s looking like the league’s best in its first season.
• Red Hill (0-3, 0-2 LIC) at Paris (1-2, 1-2), 7 p.m. — The Tigers’ losses have come by a total of three points, but Red Hill’s only game on the field was a close one against Robinson.
• Casey (2-1, 2-1 LIC) at Mt. Carmel (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. — It might be up to the Warriors to slow the Golden Aces’ juggernaut, but it won’t be easy.
• Edwardsville Metro East Lutheran (1-2) at Martinsville (3-0), 5 p.m. Saturday — It’s too early to call the Bluestreaks a juggernaut yet, but comparative scores indicate that they can win again this week in their homecoming game.
