Terre Haute North’s boys basketball team had its longest conference trip of the season – a long bus ride to Columbus North. It’s already a lengthy trek, but the night got a little longer when the Patriots took the floor against the Bull Dogs.
The Patriots had a rough performance against the bigger and more experienced Bull Dogs at Bill Stearman Gym. The Patriots fell 70-30 in a Conference Indiana contest as the Bull Dogs gave the Patriots no mercy.
Columbus North’s length at its guard spots and its biting three-quarter trap was a major obstacle for the Patriots to overcome. Columbus North forced 18 turnovers, 11 coming in the third quarter, and the points off turnovers helped Columbus North shoot 56.5 percent from the field.
Bull Dogs swingman Blake Barker had six steals – all in the third quarter – to go along with his game-high 19 points. Mark Hankins led North with seven points.
So it was a tough opponent, but the question remained. Was it Columbus North making it difficult? Or Terre Haute North making it difficult on themselves?
“It was a little bit of both. They took us out of what we wanted to do on the offensive end, but we had extremely poor shot selection in the first half when they were able to build a lead. The tempo was what they wanted and we were in for an uphill battle,” Terre Haute North coach Woelfle said.
Terre Haute North (6-6, 0-2) was behind the 8-ball from jump. The Bull Dogs scored the first eight points of the game, a big disadvantage for the Patriots, as they prefer to play a deliberate style and keep the score down.
Making matters worse? Columbus North’s trap hounded Patriots’ ball-handlers, making it difficult to get up the floor.
“We got manhandled tonight,” Woelfle said. “Our decision-making – we made some poor decisions with the ball and had way too many turnovers,” Woelfle said.
When Terre Haute North did break the trap, the Patriots struggled from the field when they take shots. Nolan White and Mark Hankins made the only field goals of the opening period for the Patriots as they were 2 of 8 from the field with four turnovers in the opening period to fall behind 11-5.
“It’s a learning experience. We can’t simulate this in practice. It’s going to go back to getting together in practice and doing the right things in practice and preparing for teams like this on our schedule. We have to get better or we’re going to have trouble beating anybody,” Woelfle said.
The hardest thing for new players at the varsity level to learn is how to stay patient and avoid rushing shots to get back into a contest, but that’s what the Patriots did in the second quarter. However, the cold shooting continued and the game got further away from Terre Haute North.
The Patriots didn’t make their first field goal of the second quarter until a Dylan Ingle 3-pointer with 1:27 left in the half. The Patriots settled for 3-point shots against the larger Bull Dogs, but only made 1 of 9 in the second quarter from beyond the arc. Columbus North (10-2, 2-0) took advantage as it led 27-11 at halftime.
The second half offered little respite. The Bull Dogs never let up with their trapping and the Patriots had 11 turnovers in the third quarter alone, including the six steals by the pesky Barker.
Terre Haute North next plays crosstown rival Terre Haute South on the road next Friday.
“We had a bad night tonight, but we’ll regroup and get back to work on Monday and try to get better,” Woelfle said.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (30) – Johnson 2-3 0-0 6, Hankins 2-7 3-3 7, Gauer 0-5 0-0 0, White 1-2 1-2 4, Sturm 0-4 0-0 0, Mason 0-5 0-0 0, Bunch 1-4 0-0 2, Carpenter 1-5 0-0 3, Ingle 2-7 0-0 6, Crosley 0-1 0-0 0, Knott 0-1 0-0 0, Frank 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0. 10-47 FG, 4-5 FT, 30 TP.
COLUMBUS NORTH (70) – Harmon 5-8 0-0 12, Barker 5-9 9-10 19, King 1-2 0-0 2, Schiavello 3-4 2-2 9, Clark 2-8 1-2 5, Trusina 3-5 0-0 6, Horn 5-6 0-0 11, Diing 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 1-3 2-2 4. 26-46 FG, 14-16 FT, 70TP.
TH North=5=6=12=7=-=30
Columbus North=11=16=24=19=-=70
3-point goals - THN 6-23 (Ingle 2-4, Johnson 2-2, White 1-2, Carpenter 1-1, Gauer 0-4, Sturm 0-4, Hankins 0-2, Mason 0-2, Bunch 0-2); CN 4-10 (Harmon 2-5, Horn 1-2, Schiavello 1-1, Barker 0-2). Rebounds - THN 22 (Johnson 4, Hankins 4); CN 39 (Schiavello 7, Barker 6, Trusina 5). Steals - THN 5 (Hankins 2, Bunch 2); CN 14 (Barker 6, Harmon 4). Blocks - THN 1 (Sturm); CN 3 (Clark, Trusina, Barker). Turnovers - THN 18, CN 15. Total fouls - THN 15, CN 9. Technical foul – Johnson.
JV – Columbus North 66 (King 24), TH North 64 (McNeal 19), OT
Next - TH North (6-6, 0-2) plays at Terre Haute South and Columbus North (10-2, 1-1) plays at Mooresville next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.