Height played a big role in the opening game of a girls-boys high school basketball doubleheader Saturday night in the former Turkey Run gym, enabling host Parke Heritage to overtake Crawfordsville in the girls game.
Size wasn't as decisive in the nightcap, enabling the Wolves to gain a sweep.
The Parke Heritage girls won 44-37, a good feat considering they trailed 24-14 at halftime, while the boys won 60-52 in overtime against a team that has eight players at least 6-foot-3.
Coach Rich Schelsky of the Parke Heritage boys team noticed a similiarity to another recent opponent of the Wolves.
"This was equally as sweet a win as the Northview game was," he said, looking back to a 47-45 Wolves win over the towering Knights in the fifth-place game of the Wabash Valley Classic on Wednesday. "Both teams are very good, very athletic, very big and are going to have great seasons. Winning both is a big feather in our caps, and a tribute to our defensive intensity."
Schelsky didn't mention it, but both wins are also a tribute to the Wolves being poised and confident down the stretch in tight games. That was evident too on Saturday as Parke Heritage dominated the extra session of a game that included 15 lead changes.
The home team led 36-29 late in the third quarter and had some chances to get farther ahead. Instead, the Athenians scored the next eight points, taking the lead 37-36 on a 3-pointer by 6-4 Alex Kellerman to start the fourth quarter.
Riley Ferguson got a basket to give the lead back to the Wolves, and a free throw by Crawfordsville's Ty Lynas was answered by a basket by Christian Johnson that put Parke Heritage ahead 40-38. But the visitors got another 3-pointer by Kellerman, a layup by Lynas and a three-point play by 6-8 Jesse Hall in an 8-2 run that put them ahead 46-42.
Crawfordsville didn't get another field goal until just over a minute remained in overtime, however. Parke Heritage had a 6-2 run to end the game, Christian Johnson tying the score at 48 with a free throw with 28.7 seconds remaining, and then scored the first six points of overtime — a jumper by Christian Johnson, two free throws by Riley Ferguson after an offensive rebound and two free throws by Connor Davis. And although the Wolves appeared to be tiring in the fourth quarter, outrebounded 10-1 in that period, they dominated the boards in overtime with the 6-0 Christian Johnson getting five by himself.
"As good as we are defensively, if we get better offensively we'll be a tough out," Schelsky said afterward. "Much like the entire Classic, we were sluggish in the first half. In the second half our ball movement and our player movement both got better."
Christian Johnson led all scorers with 24 and led the Wolves with nine rebounds, while Ferguson had 16 points and Davis got 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Anthony Wood had six points, including a buzzer-beating 35-footer to end the first half, and Noble Johnson scored just one point but had seven rebounds, played his usual solid defense on Hall and drew a couple of charging fouls.
Hall had 17 points, six assists and a game-high 14 rebounds for Crawfordsville, while Lynas also scored 17. It was just the fourth game for the COVID-affectede Athenians, whose other loss — to West Lafayette — came when they only had six available players.
• Parke Heritage 44, Crawfordsville 37 — In the opener, the Parke Heritage girls made good use of 6-0 Hannah O'Brien and 5-10 Grace Ramsay against a Crawfordsville team that has just two players — both 5-9 freshmen — taller than 5-7.
It took just half the third quarter to erase that 10-point deficit, Bethany Wilson tying the score at 24 with two free throws at 4:09. A feed from Ramsay to O'Brien put Parke Heritage ahead.
Crawfordsville scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to retake the lead at 31-30. Lexi Jones hit a 3-pointer for the Wolves, answered by Olivia Reed of the Athenians.
Reserve Kristen Wood grabbed an offensive rebound for a three-point play that put the Wolves ahead to stay at 36-34, and that started a 9-1 run that included two baskets and an assist by Ramsay and another basket by O'Brien.
Reed scored 15 for the 2-8 Athenians, who play Thursday at Sheridan, while O'Brien scored 18 and Ramsay nine for the 3-6 Wolves, who host West Vigo that night.
Boys boxscore
CRAWFORDSVILLE (52) — Hensley 0-3 0-0 0, Lynas 7-15 2-6 17, Hall 6-14 3-4 17, Kellerman 3-7 0-0 8, Coursey 1-2 0-0 2, Morgan 1-4 4-5 6, Schroeter 1-2 0-0 2, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 FG, 9-14 FT, 52 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (60) — Ferguson 5-12 5-6 16, N.Johnson 0-4 1-2 1, Davis 5-10 3-5 13, C.Johnson 7-16 9-14 24, Wood 2-6 1-2 6, Cheatham 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Simpson 0-0 0-0 0, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 FG, 19-29 FT, 60 TP.
Crawfordsville=10=11=13=14=4=—=52
Parke Heritage=14=7=15=12=12=—=60
3-point shooting — Crawfordsville 5-22 (Kellerman 2-6, Hall 2-7, Lynas 1-6, Hensley 0-1, Morgan 0-2), PH 3-12 (Wood 1-1, Ferguson 1-4, C.Johnson 1-4, Davis 0-1, Cheatham 0-1, Stewart 0-1). Total fouls — Crawfordsville 25, PH 14. Fouled out — Wallace. Turnovers — Crawfordsville 16, PH 9. Rebounds — Crawfordsville 34 (Hall 14), PH 40 (C.Johnson 9, Davis 8, N.Johnson 7, Ferguson 3, Cheatham, Simpson, Gregg, Team 10). Assists — Crawfordsville 12 (Hall 6), PH 8 (Ferguson 3, N.Johnson 2, C.Johnson, Wood, Cheatham). Steals — Crawfordsville 7 (Hall 2, Schroeter 2), PH 9 (Davis 4, Ferguson 2, N.Johnson 2, C.Johnson). Blocks — Crawfordsville 5 (Hall 2), PH 0.
Next — Parke Heritage (9-2) has almost a two-week break before playing at Covington on Jan. 15. Crawfordsville (2-2) plays in the Sugar Creek Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.