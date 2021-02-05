Last season, Terre Haute South's wrestling team finished second by half a point to Bloomington South in the IHSAA sectional but won the regional the next weekend.
For this season, the Braves captured their first sectional title since the old four-team format was abandoned, winning two weight classes last Saturday at Bloomington North. Terre Haute South's 226-219 margin over runner-up Bloomington South ended the Panthers' streak of winning sectionals at 12 years in a row.
So will Terre Haute South win the regional team crown again Saturday at Bloomington South?
Well, it's not a sure thing. Not by a longshot.
First-round matches are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Admission is $8 for the limited number of spectators allowed inside.
Besides always formidable Bloomington South, there will be Floyd Central, the Southridge Sectional champion last Saturday. Terre Haute South coach Gabe Cook said Floyd Central placed second in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's 3A championship meet Jan. 2 at Franklin.
The Braves finished seventh in that same meet.
"It's going to be us, Floyd Central and Bloomington South probably in the hunt [for the regional championship]," Cook predicted this week.
Individually, 11 Terre Haute South wrestlers — including sectional champions Nate Lommock (junior, 160-pound class) and Nick Casad (senior, 195) — will try to place in the top four of their weight classes in order to advance to the Jasper Semistate on Feb. 13.
"We have 11 guys who really want to get to the semistate next weekend," Cook told the Tribune-Star, adding that Lommock and Casad are probably the Braves' best bets to claim weight-class titles. "But it's not going to be easy."
Lommock, a two-time semistate qualifier already, owns a 21-3 record after earning decision victories over Terre Haute North's Nicolas Sconce and West Vigo's Jarrell Sholar in his final two matches last Saturday. Incidentally, Casad also is 21-3.
Sconce, Sholar and 26-0 Tell City wrestler Corey Braunecker will be in the 160 regional field at Bloomington South. Lommock knows all will be tough, especially since he lost to Sconce in the Conference Indiana championships this season.
"The goal is to take it one match at a time and end up as a regional champ," Lommock said. "If I have that opportunity, my ultimate goal is to stand on the podium [top eight] at the state finals."
Lommock credits his accomplishments this season — during these strange COVID-19 times — to having good competition in the practice room and good coaching from Cook and his assistants.
"It's set me up for success," Lommock added. "All the hard work has really paid off."
Lommock realizes that if he faces Sconce or Sholar again Saturday, either would want revenge for their sectional losses. He also realizes either would be tough again, but he more or less says "Bring it on."
"I will not ever back down from good competition," Lommock stressed.
Looking to the distant future, Lommock would like to wrestle in college, but academics will be his No. 1 priority. Purdue's name came up as a possibility, but nothing has been decided yet.
Other Wabash Valley weight-class champions competing Saturday will be Terre Haute North junior Sammy Saunders (170) and Sullivan sophomore Lane Gilbert (120), who came in fourth in the IHSAA state finals last season. This season, Gilbert is 20-0 and Saunders sits at 27-2.
Meanwhile, West Vigo will send six athletes into the regional and Terre Haute North will send four, including Saunders. Northview will be represented as well.
Other Valley wrestlers who fared well in the Crawfordsville Sectional last Saturday will participate in the Frankfort Regional on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.