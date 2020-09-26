Local prep teams eliminated at girls golf regional

Nikki Bonilla hadn't scored more than a six on any of the 18 holes at the high school girls golf regional at Smock Golf Course on Saturday.
But the Terre Haute North senior could manage just a seven in a playoff to qualify for next weekend's state tournament, leaving the Wabash Valley on the outside of a field that included seven top-20 teams (four of which were also eliminated).
Bonilla's 78 was the same score she'd shot a week earlier in taking medalist honors at the sectional at Forest Park, but her Saturday score came in tougher conditions on a much tougher course. The best score of the day was a 1-over-par 73.
Terre Haute South took honors among the three Valley teams with a 373, while North shot 397 — "That's what saved us," Patriot coach Brent Mier said of Bonilla's score — and Northview shot 399.
Westfield, Carmel and Center Grove were the three advancing teams, while the competition for the five spots for golfers whose teams did not advance included three girls who shot 76 — Ellie Beavins and Ava Ray of Franklin and Christina Pfefferkorn of Guerin Catholic — and Bonilla, Lauren Kaltenmark of Zionsville and Kamary Leaf of Brownsburg at 78.
The battle among Bonilla and the top players from two top-20 teams began promisingly on the par-5 first hole when Leaf topped her drive across a cart path to the left. But Bonilla, maybe the longest hitter of the three, topped her tee shot as well before Kaltenmark sent a towering drive slightly left but still in advantageous position.
The Zionsville golfer went on to miss a birdie putt but still had a 4-footer for par. Leaf bogeyed, and Bonilla — whose journey also included sand — finished with her seven.
Nervous?
"Very," Bonilla said. "Definitely nervous . . . but at least I made it to the playoffs, so I'm happy about that."
The rest of her day, the Patriot senior added, was much better.
"I had fun," Bonilla said. "The back nine [a 38 that included two birdies] was probably the strongest I've had."
Bonilla was North's only senior, and she hopes she has more competitive golf in her future.
"Hopefully I'll play in college," she said, "but if not, I'll play by myself. I find it too fun to stop."
"Nikki was solid from the first tee," Mier said.
Golfers were greeted Saturday morning by conditions they may not have expected.
"Overcast, mid-50s and wind," Mier said. "I don't think [the Patriots] were expecting temperatures so cold."
"The morning was very comparable to the sectional last Saturday," said coach Josh Trout of Northview. "It was windy and cold, and play was in foursomes which makes play slow. It was difficult for the girls to keep focus."
Although coach Cara Stuckey was in long sleeves, her South girls seemed to handle things best.
"This was the best score we've had here this season," said Stuckey, whose Braves played in two previous tournaments at Smock, "and it would have been a lot better if we'd have avoided some 7s, 8s and 9s — each of our players took at least one [high score on a hole]."
Sophie Boyll, one of three seniors in the Braves' lineup, wrapped up her career with an 86.
"Her shot [at advancing] went away when she took a 9 on No. 14," Stuckey said of Boyll, "but to her credit she bounced back and parred the next few holes.
"I'll really miss these seniors [Abi Haller and Avery Kerr are the others]," Stuckey added. "They're great kids, they're fun to be around . . . and I'm happy we could get [the season] in."
"We struggled at the back end [of the lineup]," Mier said. "[Freshman] Rylee [Roscoe] didn't play bad. It's been a nice senior year for Nikki, but anytime you lose four seniors [from the 2019 lineup] you're going to struggle a little bit . . . we'll have nine of our 10 back."
"Overall it was a rough day for the Knights," Trout said. "With the exception of Brooklee [Bussing, who shot 89] we didn't show up with our 'A' game."
The Knights played three sophomores and two juniors, though, Trout pointed out.
"We'll come back next year with some experience, and hopefully make a little better showing," he concluded.
