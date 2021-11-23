Wabash Valley boys high school basketball in Indiana had a state runner-up last season plus four other sectional champions, and the truncated Illinois season produced a team that really wished it could have known how far it would have gone.
This year's potential powers in Indiana could be much the same, with Christian Johnson back to lead Parke Heritage's hopes for another trip to the championship game and Randy Kelley ready to help Sullivan defend its sectional title. Several veterans return from Shakamak's surprising sectional winners.
Missing are Lincoln Hale, although Linton will still be very good, and Caleb Swearingen and Brevin Cooper, although Northview has everybody else back.
In Illinois, first-team all-stater Noah Livingston has graduated at Casey, but don't count on the Warriors.
In conference races, Sullivan and Northview are among the Western Indiana Conference contenders — "one of the best conferences in the state," coach Michael Byrum of Northview said — while Parke Heritage will be chased by Covington, Seeger and maybe a few others in the Wabash River Conference.
The SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference will have ranked teams in Linton, Bloomfield and possibly North Daviess, although Shakamak and North Central could be in the mix. Casey was undefeated in the Little Illini Conference last season, but Marshall, second-place Robinson and possibly newcomer Mt. Carmel will threaten.
Here are outlooks for Valley teams.
Western Indiana Conference
Northview — Six of the top eight players return for the Knights, who were 18-8 last season and reached the regional championship game.
Returning starters are guard Drew Cook, forward Ethan DeHart and post player Jacob Fowler, and Landon Carr was the team's sixth man a year ago. The Knights are experienced and they have good size.
The two players not back — leading scorer Swearingen and point guard Cooper — are hard to replace however, so the Knights will probably be better at the end of the season than they are at the beginning.
"This is a motivated group that has high expectations," said Byrum.
Sullivan — When your two returning starters are a four-year starting point guard and a four-year post player, your nucleus is off to a good start, and that's what coach Jeff Moore and the Golden Arrows have to look forward to this season.
The Arrows were 21-4 a year ago, losing a three-point game to Connersville in the regional, but 6-foot senior Kelley and 6-6 senior Jackson Hills — whose first two seasons were spent at Casey — are the cornerstones.
Also back for Sullivan are a trio of 5-10 players — senior Rocco Roshel, junior Luke Adams and sophomore Marcus Roshel — plus 6-5 senior Jack Ridgway.
Wabash River Conference
North Vermillion — Coach Cody Wright is hoping for a turnaround year for the Falcons, 4-37 over the past two seasons.
The entire squad returns for North Vermillion, led by all-conference honorable-mention pick Landon Naylor, and several Falcons are two-year veterans with some starting experience.
Scoring is the problem, Wright admitted. North Vermillion averaged about 35 points per game the last two years.
Parke Heritage — Coach Rich Schelsky is quick to point out that this team is a different one than the 27-4 Class 2A state runner-up from last year, although some of the pieces are the same.
Christian Johnson, a 6-0 junior, is one of the best point guards around, while 6-2 Noble Johnson was the team's defensive stopper last year and 5-10 senior Anthony Wood is back to do whatever is needed. Nas McNeal, a 6-0 junior who transferred from Terre Haute North, is expected to contribute.
"We are very athletic, so we will mostly likely look a little different, style-wise, from the past two years," Schelsky said. "We are excited about what this team can become by March.
Riverton Parke — First-year head coach Aaron Hines is short on experience this winter after the Panthers finished 10-10 and lost a three-point game to Cascade in their sectional opener a year ago.
Junior Derron Hazzard is a returning all-WRC player, but the only other players with much varsity experience are juniors Matthew Mullins and Ashton Hines. Seniors Grant Harkrider and Hayden Martin and sophomores Pierson Robins and Carson Cox should be contributors.
Coach Hines praised his team's work ethic, and expects the Panthers' defense can keep them in most games.
South Vermillion — Coach Shawn Nevill's scrappy Wildcats were a deceiving 9-13 last year, losing a two-point game to Edgewood in sectional play, and have three starters returning.
Anthony Garzolini, a 6-5 senior, and 6-0 senior Lucas Uselman are both capable of big scoring nights, and 5-11 senior Peyton Hawkins fills several roles and will probably be the point guard this winter. Beyond that there's not much experience, although 6-3 junior Easton Terry is much improved and looks like the team's primary post player.
"We need to grow some depth," Nevill said, "and figure out how to win games."
SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference
Clay City — Evaluating the Eels will probably be more accurate toward the end of the season, which is what coach Chris Ames is building toward.
COVID difficulties contributed to a 2-12 record for Clay City last season, and the team will be very young — just one senior — this season.
"We have three or four guys who could lead us on a given night," Ames said. "Looking to improve through the season."
Linton — Coach Joey Hart's Miners haven't won fewer than 20 games since 2012 (203-44 in that span), and there's no reason this season should be different.
Although Hale — one of the state's all-time leading scorers — has graduated, the Miners have a couple of players back who have also started since they were freshmen — 6-5 junior Joey Hart and 6-6 sophomore Braden Walters — to build on last year's 23-5 record.
Junior Logan Webb and senior Drew Smith are other seasoned veterans for the Miners, who are entertaining several of the nation's most famous college coaches looking at the coach's son.
More help will come from 6-3 Nathan Frady, 6-3 Wrigley Franklin, 6-3 Jaxon Walker, 6-0 Ayden Riggleman and 6-0 Hunter Gennicks.
North Central — The Thunderbirds get to open their season Saturday against Northview in Hulman Center, something that was up for grabs for a while due to North Central's football success.
Among the key players on the football team were 5-9 senior Tyler Vaughn, 6-0 senior DeShawn Clark, 6-2 senior Trevor Hadley, 6-4 senior Jacob Adams and 6-1 junior Wyatt Ison, and coach Vance Edmondson was happy they emerged healthy from a close regional loss on Nov. 12.
What kind of basketball shape those players are in by this weekend is uncertain, but the Thunderbirds are hoping to improve from a 14-11 record and a sectional-champion loss last winter.
Shakamak — The Lakers were a surprise sectional winner last season and might be even better this winter under first-year head coach Brodie Crowe.
Returnees from the 10-13 team that lost to Tindley in regional play are 6-1 senior Coy Gilbert and 6-0 sophomore J.T. May, while other veterans available are 6-0 senior Oscar Pegg, 5-11 junior Brady Yeryar, 6-1 junior Kayne Wade and 6-3 senior Guyler Gordy.
"We're hoping our experience will pay off in postseason," Crowe said.
Little Illini Conference
Casey — Last year's abbreviated season was especially frustrating for the Warriors, who finished 11-1 and ran the table in the conference. Among the graduates from a team that would have loved to attempt a postseason run were four-year starters Noah Livingston — a first-team Class 1A all-stater — and Will Hosselton.
The cupboard isn't entirely bare for coach Tom Brannan, however. Veterans include 5-11 junior Jackson Parcel, 6-1 senior Reece Overback and 5-9 senior Bryson Chrysler while 5-10 sophomore Cole Gilbert, 6-2 junior Jacob Clement and 5-11 junior Cole Livingston will contribute.
The Warriors lost some size, but will still be a tough out.
Marshall — Four of five starters graduated from coach Nathan Haines' first Marshall team last year, which finished 10-4 "in a jacked-up Illinois year."
Logan Medsker is the returning starter for the Lions, who will also count on veterans Nick Brown, Landon Boatman and Nathan Swan.
Newcomers for Marshall include juniors Will Ross, Eli Daugherty and Brandon Healey, sophomore Reilly Wallace and freshman Bentley Delp.
Paris — Coach Chase Brinkley had a senior-dominated team last year, although its leading scorer and rebounder return.
Conor Breneman, a 6-3 senior, averaged 10.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the 6-8 Tigers in the shortened spring season, while 6-1 senior Zach Farnham also was a regular contributor.
Robinson — Coach Mack Thompson's Maroons were 9-7 last season and finished second in the conference with a 6-2 record. He's hoping they'll be even better this season, and maybe a couple of more after that.
The two top returnees for Robinson are 6-0 junior point guard Wesley Jackson, who has started since his freshman year and was a second-team all-LIC player last year, and 6-6 sophomore Noah Gilmore, last year's leading scorer and a first-team all-conference player as a freshman.
Other contributors should be 6-3 senior Rylan King; a pair of junior twins who transferred in, Blain and Cooper Loll; and junior Nathan Wernz and Korbin Rawlings. There's a promising sophomore group in the mix too.
"I feel we could be one of the top teams in the conference if we stay healthy and continue to gel," Thompson said.
