Offseason conditioning — whether or not the players like it — has been paying off all season for Marshall's high school volleyball team, and Monday night a revenge factor probably worked in its favor too.
The result was a 2-0 win over visiting Tuscola — both nail-biting sets by 25-22 scores — as the Lions try to build momentum for next week's regional.
This is the second season in seven months for the Lions, whose 14-game, COVID-delayed campaign for 2020-2021 began in March — and wasn't very successful.
"We were 4-10," said coach Sarah Morgan, who replaced longtime coach Mike Farrell for the spring season. "It's amazing what can happen when you have a full season and can actually coach."
Now the Lions are 21-8, 6-2 in Little Illini Conference matches, and can wrap up second place in the league by winning their regular-season finale on Thursday against Lawrenceville.
"Last season was hard," Morgan said. "We decided that this season we'd be a completely different team."
Part of the difference has been a conditioning regimen that's gone on pretty much since the spring season ended. "They hate it," Morgan joked about her players' reaction to a steady diet of running, "but I like to think we're the better-conditioned team whenever we play."
That conditioning certainly could have been a factor Monday, when both sets came down to the Lions making big plays at the end.
Tuscola entered the match with a losing record, but COVID-related absences have contributed greatly to that. On Monday they were at full strength, which included the presence of 6-foot-3 Kate Dean and 6-2 Amelia Bosch in the middle. Marshall's tallest player is probably Tylea McGee, who is no more than 5-11.
"Last year [Tuscola's] two middles had their way with us," Morgan said. "Tonight the girls were ready for revenge."
Tuscola scored the first three points Monday, Marshall came back to tie as soon as the Lions got their serve back, then neither team led by more than two for half the set.
Leading 14-13, Marshall ran off four straight points — a kill by Cierra Park, a block by McGee and an ace by Hannah Creasey included — to open some daylight, then answered a three-point Warrior rally with three points of their own that made the score 21-16.
But Tuscola got the next four points to get within 21-20, and also got within 22-21 and 23-22. Then Marshall's Kaydence Woodsmall had a kill and an ace to finish things off.
Tuscola scored four straight early in the second set for an 11-7 advantage and led 17-14 when Marshall's Maya Osborn got to the service line. Osborn had a pair of assists sandwiched around a kill of her own — a heady play in which she returned a Tuscola attack with a two-hand pass into an open area — and the Lions had a one-point lead.
Twice Marshall traded two points for one to build leads of 20-18 and 22-19, and a kill by Park ended the match after the Warriors had gotten within 24-22.
Regional play begins next week for the Lions at Newton, home of the LIC champion Eagles. Marshall has also lost a three-set match to Robinson, which is in the same regional.
Tuscola=22=22
Marshall=25=25
Highlights — For Marshall, Maya Osborn had 12 assists, 7 digs, 3 kills and 6 points; Hannah Creasey 9 digs, an assist, 5 points and an ace; Cierra Park 9 kills, 2 points and 2 aces; Kai Engledow 5 digs, an assist, 3 points and 2 aces; Tylea McGee 2 kills, 2 blocks, an assist, 4 points and 2 aces; Kaydence Woodsmall 4 kills, 4 points and 2 aces; Brooklyn Bender 5 digs; and Lacey Seaton 2 digs.
For Tuscola, Kerri Pierce had 16 assists, 5 points and 2 aces; Kate Dean 11 kills, 4 blocks, an assist, 5 points and an ace; and Amelia Bosch 5 kills, a block, 5 points and an ace.
Next — Marshall (21-8) hosts Lawrenceville on Thursday in the Lions' regular-season finale. Tuscola is 8-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.