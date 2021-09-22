High school sports at Linton have not lacked for stars or team successes the past couple of years and Scott Vanderkolk is ready to add Gentry Warrick to the school’s Mount Rushmore.
“You’ve had the Shaffords, the Lincoln Hales, the Kip Fougerousses,” the Miner volleyball coach pointed out this week, “and [Warrick] is the face of the volleyball program right now.”
Shafford is Vanessa Shafford, one of the stars and team leaders of back-to-back state championship teams in girls basketball (both those teams also included Gentry Warrick, by the way). Lincoln Hale was an all-state basketball player who was the leading scorer on a state runner-up team in boys basketball and on three other top-10 teams in that sport (one of which didn’t get to pursue its own state title in 2020). Fougerousse provided the glue on those boys basketball teams and led the Miner baseball teams to considerable success (and might be a major leaguer someday).
Warrick might be the leader of a state championship team in a different sport this fall, as the red-hot Miners look forward to postseason volleyball matches.
She looks like a natural for the sport. She’s 6-foot-1 and a great athlete, with quickness and leaping ability, and will be playing next fall at Miami of Ohio.
But when asked what she does best, Warrick doesn’t mention anything involving those physical attributes.
“I bring high energy to the court,” she said this week. “I think I’m good at energizing.”
That makes sense, considering how and why she got started as a volleyball player.
“I started when I was in seventh grade,” she said.
Until then, “I wanted to play basketball; I didn’t want to play volleyball. But a coach I had [Crystal Salesman, her basketball coach in fifth grade and her volleyball coach in middle school] said to come to one [volleyball] practice, and I fell in love.
“I fell in love with the adrenaline,” Warrick continued. “You always want to make it better for your teammates and get excited for your teammates.”
“She brings a lot of excitement,” Vanderkolk agreed. “She sets an example for future players.”
Vanderkolk was happy that Warrick eventually chose his sport, because he’d watched her grow up.
“I’ve known her since she was 3,” the coach said. “Some things she could do, I could tell she would be a good high school athlete. So it’s not surprising, seeing the stuff she’s done inside and outside of school. She deserves a lot of credit.”
A win over North Knox on Tuesday gave Linton 14 consecutive victories, and the Warriors were the last potential sectional opponent for the Miners to beat. They are ranked as high as fourth in the state in Class 2A in one poll, so postseason hopes are high.
Fortunately, their roster includes a player who has been through postseason competition at the very highest level. Twice, in fact.
“I know how to respond to all that stuff,” Warrick agreed when asked if the basketball tournaments she’s played in will be a help. “That’s where I want to be again with this team.”
