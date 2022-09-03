Linton's Peyton Smith led a Wabash Valley sweep of the Class 1A-3A girls competition Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship Course as the highlight of the Hometown Savings Bank State Preview for high school cross country.
Smith finished nearly two seconds ahead of second-place Macy Tucker of Clay City, with Brooke Mace of Parke Heritage taking third place. Smith's time would have placed her second in the girls varsity race.
Other top-5 finishers included West Vigo's Liam Campbell in the Class 1A-3A boys race and Terre Haute North's Dylan Zeck in the varsity boys race.
Heritage Christian took both team championships in the small-school competition, with Clay City's girls placing fourth, just ahead of Shakamak. Clay City was also fourth in the 1A-3A boys race with Riverton Parke sixth. Clay City also entered the rest of its team in the varsity race.
West Vigo placed 10th in both races.
Valparaiso won the girls varsity race and was second to Zionsville in the boys varsity competition.
Competition between Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South was spirited, with the Patriot girls finishing one spot — and one point — ahead of the Braves and the South boys finishing two spots ahead of the Patriots.
Hometown Savings Bank State Preview
1A-3A girls team scores — Heritage Christian 46, Barr-Reeve 76, Seeger 83, Clay City 146, Shakamak 151, Wabash 161, Mitchell 189, Sullivan 197, Washington 230, West Vigo 233, Vincennes Lincoln 242, North Montgomery 281.
Top 5 — Peyton Smith (Linton) 19:45, Macy Tucker (CC) 21:32, Brooke Mace (Parke Heritage) 21:58, Evie Gordon (HC) 22:13, Caleigh Purcell (See) 22:17.
Other Clay City — Carlee Unger 23:57, Olivia Owens 25:26, Cambri Booe 27:02, Olivia Shidler 28:04, Amelia Withers 28:05.
Shakamak — Layni Stone 22:47, Maddie Bennett 23:39, Chase Hammond 25:01, Madelyn Kennett 26:47, Clara Barber 30:11.
Sullivan — Kate Ridgway 22:59, Makayla Hitt 26:21, Rachel Ramirez 26:44, Gaige Goodman 27:41, Katelyn Cooley 29:43, Chloe Mason 29:50, Jaycee Piatt 29:53, Aiyana Hunter 32:27, Morgan Hughes 33:05, Mary Boone 38:10.
West Vigo — Maddie Wrin 25:01, Audree Bauer 25:08, Sara Callecod 27:25, Gwen Garman 28:55, Laikyn Luttrell 41:40.
1A-3A boys team scores — Heritage Christian 66, Evansville Memorial 89, Barr-Reeve 109, Clay City 130, North Montgomery 177, Riverton Parke 190, Beech Grove 206, Western Boone 208, Shakamak 209, West Vigo 215, South Vermillion 246, Seeger 295, Vincennes Lincoln 306, Sullivan 354.
Top 5 — Alex Raber (HC) 17:19, Willem Hobson (HC) 17:53, William Hirsch (EM) 18:02, Liam Campbell (WV) 18:04, Cole Riggle (HC) 18:14.
Clay City — Clay Brown 18:58, Michael Tucker 19:06, Garrett Hatfield 19:42, Brady Hauer 20:30, Ky Neal 20:45, Zane Paddock 20:54, Elliot Rogers 20:58, Andrew Smith 21:09, Luke Swearingen 21:36, Clayton Rector 21:56, Zach Swearingen 22:02, Cameron Little 22:49.
Riverton Parke — Brandon Todd 19:08, Brogan Collom 19:59, Hayden Hastings 20:51, Johnathan Harper 20:52, Luke Robertson 22:10, Carson Cox 23:08, Blake Todd 23:36.
Shakamak — J.T. May 19:16, William Miller 20:00, Jaden Johnson 20:10, Rayden Rehmel 21:40, Colin Barber 23:22, Carter Crosby 23:33, Anthony Ausman 23:41, Ian Samm 23:51, Nerin Wiesnewski 25:39, Cooper May 26:25, Toby Miller 26:36.
Other West Vigo — Bryland Pape 18:30, Camron Nunez 22:26, Kyson Daugherty 22:48, Kyler Sullivan 23:32.
South Vermillion — Karter Jackson 18:16, Tyler White 21:25, Corey Godden 22:09, Thomas Downing 22:38, Trevor Shannon 23:01, Eli Bodkins 23:21, Cameron Vinyard 24:52, Liam Norris 25:49, Lincoln Doan 26:21, Braxton Snodgrass 27:15.
Sullivan — Ben McKinley 20:57, Keaton Toth 21:40, Kaden Helms 24:10, Chad McCammon 25:38, Zackary Gibbs 26:11, Jake Chastain 27:21.
Varsity girls team scores — Valparaiso 40, Center Grove 67, Indianapolis Cathedral 78, Crown Point 130, Guerin Catholic 140, Highland 184, Western Boone 190, Castle 214, Pike 281, Terre Haute North 295, Terre Haute South 296, Mooresville 332, Evansville Mater Dei 348, Evansville Memorial 381.
Top 5 — Bridget Gallagher (GC) 19:30, Grace Thomas (V) 19:53, Grace Bragg (IC) 20:13, Elizabeth Ehrhardt (V) 20:21, Lucy Marquart (IC) 20:22.
Terre Haute North — Ye-Won Jung 22:00, Bella Spelman 23:39, Hannah Gadberry 24:20, Brinlee McCloud 24:30, Caroline Gore 24:35, Alyssa Petscher 24:57, Cammi VanGilder 25:03, Anna Bray 25:21, Sofia Medina 25:24.
Terre Haute South — Madison Beaumont 22:22, Caitlyn Strecker 23:09, Courtney Powell 23:33, Ava Ham 23:49, Madilyn McDowell 25:15, Isabel Miklozek 25:35, Abagail Tokish 27:06, Layla Johnson 28:23, Lydia Shepherd 37:30.
Varsity boys team scores — Zionsville 45, Valparaiso 68, Fishers 69, Center Grove 108, Crown Point 214, Guerin Catholic 243, Castle 247, Pike 259, Wabash 274, Mooresville 283, Indianapolis Cathedral 320, Terre Haute South 336, Danville 351, Terre Haute North 353, Highland 378, Horizon Christian 394, Evansville Mater Dei 447, Tecumseh 546, Clay City 636.
Top 5 — Jimmy Dillabaugh (V) 15:59, Mason Nobles (V) 15:59, Matthew Helton (Z) 15:59, Sam Quagliaroli (F) 16:06, Dylan Zeck (THN) 16:10.
Terre Haute South — Ethan Aidoo 17:25, Braeden Chastain 18:17, Braden Fears 18:40, Owen Frazier 19:18, Paul Bawinkel 19:45, Sam Mallory 20:13, Mathew Zadeii 21:24, Andrew May 30:30.
Other Terre Haute North — Oliven Lee 18:59, Christopher Parks 19:10, Grayson Hollofield 19:54, Owen Auman 19:55, James Frye 20:04, Matt Chaney 20:11, Mason Pearson 21:13, Austin Fitzgerald 21:17, Gavin Conner 22:50.
Clay City — Bryce Wiram 22:46, Caden Bettenbrock 23:19, Arthur Jackson 23:29, Logan Tucker 23:44, Keegan Neiswinger 24:05, Russell Butts 26:00.
