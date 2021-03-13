Linton's season ends with one-point setback

No. 6-ranked Linton fell one point short of advancing to Saturday night's championship game of the IHSAA Class 2A Southridge Regional, losing to Southwestern (Hanover) by a 59-58 score in the semifinals earlier Saturday.
The Miners (23-5) got 29 points — including 11 in the first quarter — from Indiana State-bound senior Lincoln Hale, who finished as the all-time leading scorer in Linton and Greene County boys basketball history. Hale also connected for four 3-pointers.
"We've had a great year playing the most difficult schedule we've ever played and battling through injuries," Linton coach Joey Hart told the Tribune-Star afterward. "Our seniors were 94-16 [over four seasons] and therefore their careers have been absolutely outstanding. It's been a great journey with them."
"Great career," recently released ISU men's basketball coach Greg Lansing tweeted about Hale. "Special things ahead for this Family."
Coach Hart's sophomore son, also named Joey Hart, chipped in with 13 points Saturday.
The Miners led 22-19 after the first quarter and 34-28 at halftime, then Southwestern tied the score at 45-45 by the end of the third quarter. Southwestern finished with eight 3-pointers, while Linton had seven from beyond the long-range arc.
Matthew Williams and Austin Kramer shared high-point honors for the Rebels (22-5 after this game) with 20 each. Williams contributed four of his team's eight treys.
Southwestern set itself up to play the host school, 16-10 Southridge, for the regional crown Saturday night.
