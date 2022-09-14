At 16, Linton junior Peyton Smith was born at about the same time that more Indiana babies were being named after NFL legend Peyton Manning.
She even has a brother named Cooper and another brother named — no, not Eli — Brady.
Huh?
Well, there goes that theory.
Anyway, Peyton Smith is making a name for herself in her own way — by winning long-distance races by the bunches.
Following a slow start in 2021, attributed to a minor knee injury and a brief quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, Smith burst onto the Wabash Valley cross country scene.
"I think her first meet after that was the Washington Invitational," Linton girls cross country coach Bill Doyle recalled.
In that meet, Smith (timed in 20 minutes and 24 seconds) finished second behind Clay City's Macy Tucker (19:37).
Then came the Shakamak Invite, where Smith closed the gap on Tucker to 11 seconds (19:32 to 19:43) but still ended up second.
"I think I finally convinced Peyton to stop worrying about what kind of lead the lead runner has and to run a more even-paced race," Doyle explained, noting that Smith had tired herself out prematurely by trying to keep up with the early-race leaders.
From here, victories became far more common for Smith.
One week after her Shakamak Invite performance, the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference (SWIAC) championships took place on the same course in Jasonville. Smith dropped her time to 19:15, chalking up her most significant varsity victory to date.
"She was convinced, finally, that she could run on her own pacing," Doyle assessed. "She won the SWIAC and she never looked back."
In the IHSAA sectional performed on the tough LaVern Gibson Championship Course in eastern Vigo County, Smith (20:12) placed second behind Northview standout Gnister Grant (19:22). Then in the regional at Bedford, Smith (19:49) came in fourth behind Bloomington South's Lily Myers, Grant and Edgewood's Clara Crain. Then in the semistate at Brown County, Smith (18:53) climbed to 17th from her 49th-place finish (20:12) as a freshman in 2020. Only Grant (fifth) and Northview's Ellia Hayes (14th) from this area finished ahead of her last year.
That qualified Smith for the 2021 IHSAA state finals, as usual taking place on the Gibson course. Smith was pleased to cross the finish line 53rd in a time of 19:45.5.
Now her 2022 goals are higher . . . and why shouldn't they be?
Smith's off-season training consisted of summer road races in hot weather, including one in Terre Haute.
In the Valley Cross Kickoff in mid-August on the Gibson course, Smith placed seventh (19:52) in a field full of state-caliber runners. Grant, for example, came in second and Hayes was ninth.
"That was a loaded field that day," Smith emphasized. "I was happy to place in the top 10 for sure."
Then Smith went on her most impressive roll as a cross country runner, winning seven out of eight races — the Cardinal Invite at Bloomfield on Aug. 20, the Scott Hiles Invitational at Bedford on Aug. 22, the Greene County Invitational at White River Valley on Aug. 25, the Riverton Parke Invitational on Aug. 27, the Class 1A-3A race in the Hometown Savings Bank State Preview at the Gibson course Sept. 3, the Clay City Invitational on Sept. 6 and the Washington Invitational on Sept. 13 (where she was timed in 19:37, which was 2:26 ahead of the runner-up).
In between, the Mustang Invite at Edgewood on Aug. 30, Smith finished second behind Edgewood's Crain, now a senior.
The Shakamak Invite and SWIAC championships, again both taking place on the same Jasonville course, await Smith on the regular-season slate over the next two weekends. After that is the same IHSAA schedule as last year, except the regional will be at Edgewood instead of Bedford.
Doyle and Smith agree that Smith will continue improving her times as the weather gets cooler. Of course, as the weather gets cooler, competition will get tougher. So there's that too. Grant, Crain, Myers and Hayes, all still in high school, also may prefer fall temperatures over summer.
Remember, though, Smith is focusing on her own pace now and not so much on other runners. With that in mind, Smith's individual goals are to place in the top 25 in the state this season and in the top 10 at the end of her senior season before she continues her running career in college.
She hopes.
So far, Smith has not committed to a specific college. But she wants one that will provide her with plenty of challenges and competition on the course and in the classroom.
Hey Indiana State, are you listening? (Insert "wink" symbol here.)
"She's a very good student and she's involved in different school activities," Doyle mentioned. "She sings very well, for example."
A Dugger native whose family moved to Linton when she was in first grade, Smith became active in cheerleading and gymnastics as a youth. Then running grabbed her attention in fifth grade, although she didn't start competing until seventh grade.
Smith enjoys the competitive part of running. But she also enjoys the camaraderie aspect of tough races, such as meets against Northview when a victory is not guaranteed.
"I love all those [Northview] girls," Smith insisted. "It's one thing I love about cross country . . . everyone is so friendly."
Smith also runs the 1,600- and 3,200-meter events in the spring for track, but those are not as enjoyable to her as cross country.
"Track is more of mental push for me because I go in knowing it's not my favorite [sport] and I don't absolutely love it," Smith said. "That makes it a little bit harder to push myself."
But Smith is no stranger to finding ways to push herself. After all, this year's Linton girls team had only three runners in the Washington Invitational last weekend. In other words, not enough to count for team points.
Although Smith wishes more girls in her high school would go out for cross country, she realizes she can only control what she can control — herself.
"I feel like I have a better mindset this year [compared to last year]," Smith told the Tribune-Star. "I don't feel like I have to fear or doubt myself going up against that big competition.
"Now that I've seen I can run with those frontrunners, that really gives me more confidence."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.