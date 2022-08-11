Linton's Hart will continue hoops journey at Central Florida

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Not everything went in: Linton's Joey Hart tries to shoot over Bloomfield's Ryan Schulte and Peter Combs and misses the shot during the Miners' Wabash Valley Classic win on Tuesday at Terre Haute South.

Spending time in Linton, Indiana, paid off Thursday for former Duke All-American Johnny Dawkins when Joey Hart announced his commitment to play for Dawkins at Central Florida.

The four-year starter for the Miners, coached by his father Joey Hart, announced on Twitter that he’d picked the Knights after recently revealing a final four that also included Ball State, Evansville and Toledo. Dozens of other schools, including Indiana State, had been reported as extending offers.

The 6-foot-5 senior was a freshman starter on a Linton team that included Lincoln Hale and Kip Fougerousse and might have won the state tournament — after finishing as the Class 2A runner-up the year before — had COVID not wiped out that opportunity.

Heartbreaks continued with tournament losses the next two seasons in regional play, a one-point setback against Southwestern (Hanover) in Hart’s sophomore season and a three-point loss to eventual state champion Providence last March. So even though he’s played for teams that have gone 69-12, an .852 winning percentage, and never lost a sectional game, there’s no doubt still at least one high school goal he’s hoping to reach.

He was a core group member of the Indiana Junior All-Stars during the past season, and was a member of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Supreme 15 for underclassmen. Among his upcoming achievements could be the 2023 Indiana All-Stars and the 2,000-point club.

Hart’s summer AAU play with Grand Park Premier — along with teammates Logan Webb and Braden Walters — lifted his recruitment to a fever pitch after he averaged 20.2 points per game and shot 45% from 3-point range this summer.

