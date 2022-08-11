Linton's Hart will continue hoops journey at Central Florida

Spending time in Linton, Indiana, paid off Thursday for former Duke All-American Johnny Dawkins when Joey Hart announced his commitment to play for Dawkins at Central Florida.
The four-year starter for the Miners, coached by his father Joey Hart, announced on Twitter that he’d picked the Knights after recently revealing a final four that also included Ball State, Evansville and Toledo. Dozens of other schools, including Indiana State, had been reported as extending offers.
Let’s rock⚔️@UCF_MBB #committed pic.twitter.com/YSm00fUc2I— Joey Hart (@joey_hart32) August 11, 2022
The 6-foot-5 senior was a freshman starter on a Linton team that included Lincoln Hale and Kip Fougerousse and might have won the state tournament — after finishing as the Class 2A runner-up the year before — had COVID not wiped out that opportunity.
Heartbreaks continued with tournament losses the next two seasons in regional play, a one-point setback against Southwestern (Hanover) in Hart’s sophomore season and a three-point loss to eventual state champion Providence last March. So even though he’s played for teams that have gone 69-12, an .852 winning percentage, and never lost a sectional game, there’s no doubt still at least one high school goal he’s hoping to reach.
He was a core group member of the Indiana Junior All-Stars during the past season, and was a member of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Supreme 15 for underclassmen. Among his upcoming achievements could be the 2023 Indiana All-Stars and the 2,000-point club.
Hart’s summer AAU play with Grand Park Premier — along with teammates Logan Webb and Braden Walters — lifted his recruitment to a fever pitch after he averaged 20.2 points per game and shot 45% from 3-point range this summer.
