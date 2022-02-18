Linton spoils senior night for North Central

The Linton boys basketball team enjoyed a 59-35 road win over North Central on Friday night, improving the Miners' record to 19-3 on the season and thwarting the Thunderbirds' efforts on Senior NIght.
The contest opened with back-to-back Miners scores — a Logan Webb mid-range jump shot, followed by a Wrigley Franklin 3-pointer — giving the Miners a 5-0 lead with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter.
“We’ve been getting off to good starts lately,” said Miners coach Joey Hart. “Our defense has been really good lately and I feel like that set the tone.”
Peyton Seay opened scoring for the Thunderbirds with a layup making the score 6-2 in Linton’s favor with 4:05 to go in the first quarter. Seay then scored again on a mid-range jump shot with 2:20 remaining in the first making the score 10-4. The Miners concluded the first quarter with a 16-6 lead.
In the second quarter, the Thunderbird’s Tyler Vaughn opened scoring with an athletic layup with 7:10 remaining. The Miners responded with a Drew Smith layup increasing their lead to 18-8 with 6:07 to go in the second quarter. Nathan Scott scored on a mid-range jumper cutting the Miners lead to 18-10 with 3:10 remaining in the second. Linton responded with a Braden Walters and-one with 3:10 remaining. Linton went into halftime with a 24-15 lead.
“Offensively we didn’t do a good job of getting guys open and to the basket tonight,” said North Central coach Vance Edmondson.
Webb led the Miners offense at halftime with seven points. Seay led the Thunderbirds offense at halftime with six. DeShawn Clark opened scoring in the second half with a free throw which cut their deficit to 24-16. Linton responded with a Webb 3-pointer with 7:20 remaining making the score 27-16. The Miners went on a 13-9 run which concluded the third quarter at 40-25 with Linton in the lead.
The final quarter opened with a Wyatt Ison layup which cut Linton’s lead to 40-27 with 7:01 remaining in the game. The Miners responded with a Nathan Frady layup which made the score 42-27. Linton then scored again when Walters executed a layup with 5:55 remaining making the score 44-27. A 15-8 run concluded in the final score of 59-35.
Joey Hart, son of the coach, led Linton with 16 points, while Webb had 15 and Smith 12. Trevor Hadley led North Central with nine points. Linton (19-3) hosts South Vermillion on Tuesday. North Central (11-8) travels to West Vigo on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.