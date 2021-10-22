Linton seniors ready to enjoy regional volleyball

Linton’s Miners have the best record, the best ranking and probably the tallest lineup as they head to Mitchell for Class 2A regional play on Saturday.
But they know it won’t be easy.
North Posey (25-5) and the host team (25-6) play the 11 a.m. match Saturday, followed by Linton (28-3) against South Ripley (22-10).
The Miners came from behind to beat Mitchell 3-2 in their last regular-season match and haven’t faced the other two.
“South Ripley has two sisters with over 300 kills each,” Linton coach Scott Vanderkolk reported this week, “and they play a different defense than anybody we’ve seen. [That defense] has benefits for them, but there are also things we can take advantage of.”
North Posey avenged a regular-season loss to second-ranked Tecumseh on its way to a sectional championship, and Vanderkolk figures that makes the Vikings the favorite. But the Miners are ranked a little higher — and may still be getting better.
“I saw some improvements just yesterday in practice,” Vanderkolk said earlier this week. “We’ll have to serve-receive well, so we can run our offense the way we want to.”
The four Miner seniors, none of whom has played in a volleyball regional match, are ready to go.
“I’m very excited,” said Lillie Oliver. “I’m looking forward to the atmosphere, and being able to play for a regional championship.”
“It’s pretty exciting,” Madison Hazlewood agreed. Her favorite part? “All the food we get after practice,” she joked. Linton parents have been celebrating the team this week.
Oliver is one of the team’s unsung heroes, an unselfish role player with a knack for making smart plays at the right time.
“I know my place on the court,” is how she describes her role, “and I’m glad to be out there with my team.”
Hazlewood is a reserve, and a popular one judging by the reaction of the Miners’ student cheering section when she enters a game.
“I’m famous,” she smiled. “I’m the hype man . . . I keep everybody prepared, and if anybody gets down, I tell them to smile or I make a joke.”
While Oliver and Hazlewood will be experiencing regional play for the first time, the Miners’ other two seniors have a little bit of knowledge about that kind of thing. Jaylee Hayes and Gentry Warrick started on both of Linton’s state-championship girls basketball teams the past two years.
“I remember how exciting the journey was [to the state championship],” said Warrick, one of the many Linton 6-footers, this week, “and I want to do it this year with this team . . . I think we all want this one and will do all we can. We want to put another banner on the wall.”
“I have to make sure my team is ready to go. We’ve got to be ready and we’ve got to be excited,” Hayes said. “[Experiencing other state-tournament runs] helps me prepare mentally and physically.”
Both veterans have the same advice for their teammates.
“We can’t overlook a team,” Hayes warned, “but if we play together and as a team, we’ll be fine. Just have fun.”
“Don’t overlook anybody,” Warrick agreed. “Play like it’s your last game.”
“I think we have a pretty good shot [at winning],” Hazlewood said. “We have to make sure it’s our team against the other team, not us against each other.”
“I anticipate an intense game,” Oliver said, “and I think we’re all ready to work hard and achieve our goals.
“We have to keep everyone locked in . . . make sure we’ll all focused,” she continued, “but I’m very optimistic. I have high hopes for us.”
