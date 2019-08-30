The Linton football team hosted Sullivan in the high school rivalry's 102nd meeting Friday night, winning the matchup 35-12. The Miners were led by strong performances across both sides of the football, in what Linton coach Brian Oliver called an all-around team effort.
“These guys were excited for this game all week and they prepared, came out and worked hard,” Oliver said. “This is a big win for us — a confidence-building win — and hopefully this sets us up to be where we want to be this year.”
Both defenses came out strong in the opening quarter, forcing multiple punts from the offensive units. Sullivan began to gain some momentum in the closing minutes of the period, but a turnover on downs at the Linton 10-yard line allowed the Miners to take that momentum from the Golden Arrows.
Linton, which was held without a first down in the first quarter, exploded down the field after taking over on downs, eventually capping the 90-yard drive with a 45-yard touchdown reception by senior Lance Dyer from junior quarterback Trey Goodman with 9:18 remaining in the first half. Dyer was as phenomenal on the ground as he was through the air, gathering 162 yards through the game.
Sullivan seemed to roam the field without an answer for the Miners, who scored on their next possession when senior Cash Howard bullied his way through several Golden Arrow tackle for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:35 left in the second quarter. Just 1:43 later, Linton struck again, this time on a 39-yard run from Dyer. A defensive stand by the Miners in the waning seconds of the quarter gave Linton a 21-0 advantage at halftime.
The Golden Arrow offense reset in the third quarter, capitalizing on its first possession of the second half with an 8-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Tristan Drake to senior Jackson Shake with 6:00 left in the period. Shake was a formidable presence in the red zone for Sullivan, catching both of the team's touchdowns for the evening.
The touchdown, which cut the Linton lead to 21-6, was short-lived as the Miners responded with a score of their own from Howard. Howard shed Sullivan defenders to make his way into the end zone for the 12-yard touchdown, reestablishing the host’s lead at 28-6.
The relentless efforts of Sullivan continued late into the fourth quarter, though, as Drake found his tight end Shake again for a 13-yard TD reception.
Linton was merciless in its offensive fight, gashing the Golden Arrow defense for multiple double-digit runs in the final quarter. When the Sullivan secondary failed to cover a Miner receiver at the line of scrimmage, Goodman lofted a 38-yard pass over the unsuspecting defense into the arms of senior Devyn Robertson, who walked into the end zone to put the final dagger in Sullivan's heart.
“I have a lot of faith in this team and we are going to correct what we need to from tonight,” Sullivan coach Blaine Powell said. “We have a lot of talent on this team. We just have to pull it all together. When we bring it together, we are going to be scary.”
Linton=0=21=7=7=—=35
Sullivan=0=0=6=6=—=12
L – Lance Dyer 45 pass from Trey Goodman (Elmore kick) 9:18 2Q
L – Cash Howard 11 run (Elmore kick) 6:35 2Q
L – Dyer 39 run (Elmore kick) 4:52 2Q
S – Jackson Shake 8 pass from Tristan Drake (kick blocked) 6:00 3Q
L – Cash Howard 12 run (Elmore kick) 2:40 3Q
S – Shake 13 pass from Drake (2pt conv. failed) 5:24 4Q
L – Devyn Robertson 38 pass from Goodman (Elmore kick) 2:38 4Q
=L=S
First downs=14=17
Rush.–Yds=32-227=21-104
Rec. Yds=196=264
C-A-I=11-14-0=23-35-1
Fumb/Lost=2-1=1-1
Punts-Ave.=4-28.0=4-32.8
Pens.-Yds.=8-95=5-40
Individual statistics
Rushing – Linton: Goodman 6-5, Dyer 9-119, Lannan 12-77, Howard 5-26. Sullivan: Drake 9-7, Williams 2-16, D. Williams 1-2, Skinner 7-23, Bell 1-6, Vernelson 1-5.
Passing – Linton: Goodman 11-14-0 196. Sullivan: Drake 22-35-1 264.
Receiving – Linton: Robertson 4-76, Dyer 2-43, Hauser 4-72, Howard 1-5. Sullivan: Bell 3-23, Vernelson 10-143, Shake 7-77, Queen 1-16, Kelley 1-2.
Next – Linton (1-1) plays again next Friday at 7 p.m. as it travels to Monrovia. Sullivan (1-1) plays that same night, hosting Northview.
