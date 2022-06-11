Linton heartbreak as Centerville walks off 2A baseball semistate win

Some days? A baseball team feels like it's fighting itself. Other days? It's about fighting off the other team.
In Saturday's Class 2A Mooresville Semistate against Centerville? Linton experienced another, unpleasant circumstance that comes up from time-to-time.
It felt like the game was fighting the Miners.
While Linton had a stirring rally to take the lead in the top of the seventh, it seemingly fought through bad breaks — some of its own making, some via good play from Centerville, and some purely from the baseball gods — for the majority of the contest.
In the end, Centerville overcame Linton's rally with one of its own in the bottom of the seventh as Jamari Pamplin's single to right helped the Bulldogs earn a 6-5 walk-off win over the Miners.
It was a tough pill to swallow after Linton had scored two runs in the top of the seventh to leave them three outs away from the Class 2A state championship game, but Linton coach Jacob Harden had no regrets.
"This is going to sting for a long time. It's going to haunt my dreams," Harden said. "The most important thing to take away from us is that these guys did what no one in the [Wabash] Valley thought we could do except for us. We proved a lot of people wrong and put Linton baseball on the map."
The bad breaks for Linton (15-10-1) came in many forms. Bad luck was one of them.
In the third inning, Centerville's Javantae Pamplin hit a sky-high fly ball to center. Linton center fielder Gabe Eslinger tracked it and had the ball in his glove, but he ran out of real estate. He crashed into the wall, the ball popped out, and Pamplin stood on third base with a triple. He would later score.
In the fourth inning, Jayden Miller hit a liner to right that likely would have been a bases-clearing triple to give Linton the lead. As it was? The ball bounced on the Mooresville turf and bounced over the fence for a game-tying ground-rule double. Linton was unable to score another run in the inning.
Linton's fifth inning ended on a bases-loaded, 6-4-3 double play where it appeared that Japeth House had beaten the throw to first. Had he been called safe? Linton would have taken the lead.
Those could all be filed under bad fortune, but not all of the bad breaks escaped the realm of self-inflicted for the Miners.
In the first, Miller was tossed out at home plate on a play that started with a throwing error by Centerville. Miller, who had been on second, tried to score, but the Bulldogs recovered and threw him out easily.
Earlier in the fifth, Bracey Breneman singled off the left field wall, not taking second base, and he was later forced out. The way the rest of that inning played out, it likely would have provided another run for the Miners. In the bottom of the fifth, a one-out throwing error opened the door for a two-run Centerville inning.
Finally, in the crucial bottom of the seventh with one out, Northview left fielder House and shortstop Breneman had a miscommunication on a blooper to left and it dropped for a single by Centerville's Javantae Pamplin. He would later score the winning run.
"That [good or bad fortune] comes with the territory. It didn't go the way we wanted. It's just how it happened. You hate it, you hate it for our guys, there's a couple of plays that could have gone either way, but there's nothing you can do it about it. You can get upset about it, you can let it eat you up, but it is what it is. It's baseball," Harden said.
It was a compelling game, and to Centerville's credit, they put the pressure on with their timely hitting, mostly well-executed small ball and good baserunning. The Bulldogs (21-5) took the lead in the first after Javantae Pamplin singled, advanced to third via a wild pitch and stolen base, and then scored on a nicely-placed safety squeeze bunt by Logan Drook.
After the triple, Pamplin scored via another run-scoring bunt by Drook to make it 2-0.
Linton broke through in the fourth. A leadoff Luke McDonald double, followed by a pair of walks, set the table for Miller's two-run ground-rule double to tie the game.
Centerville, though, was showing it was good for a response when Linton punched back. After the Linton throwing error opened a door, a RBI single by Collin Clark and a RBI sacrifice by Zack Thompson put Centerville back up 4-2.
McDonald doubled home Eslinger in the fifth to make it 4-3. It set the table for a fateful seventh inning.
Yet another ground rule double, this time by Nathan Frady, got the Miners pointed in the right direction in their last turn at-bat. A walk and a fielder's choice later, McDonald tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left.
Crucially, Eslinger moved up on an error on the relay throw. He scored via a Jaxon Walker bloop single to right. Linton had fought through the game and led 5-4.
Alas, Centerville didn't flinch. A one-out single by No. 9 hitter Kollyn Reed started the game-winning rally. Javantae Pamplin followed with the single on the miscommunication and Drook was intentionally walked to load the bases for a force out at any base. Harden also switched pitchers as Frady replaced McDonald.
It didn't work out. Frady hit Keegan Schlotterbeck with the first pitch he threw to tie the game. Then Jamari Pamplin's single to right scored Javantae Pamplin to give the Bulldogs the walk-off win.
Four seniors called it a career for Linton — Eslinger, Miller, Breneman and House. They helped put Linton baseball on the map in a way the Miners had never been before.
"These guys made an incredible run to finish this. What should be highlighted is how hard we fought," Harden said. "I couldn't have asked for a better senior group. I'm blessed they hung with me. I brought some ideas that hadn't been here. I'm not going to lie, some of them wanted to quit after the first week, but they stuck with it, and I'm glad they did because we made history."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.