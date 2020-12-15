Arguably the two best — or at least most influential — classes of girls basketball players in the history of the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference met for the final time Monday night at Linton.
But since two-thirds of North Central's group of four-year starters were unavailable, the visiting Thunderbirds were no match for Linton's four-year trio and fell 76-25.
North Central seniors Averi Davidson, Courtney Williams and Jocelyn Cox have already led the Thunderbirds to two Class A sectional champions and to the regional championship game last year. But Cox is out for the season with an injury, and coach Joey Davidson is hoping Williams might return from her own injury before the year is over.
The Miners' trio of Aubrey Burgess, Haley Rose and Vanessa Shafford, of course, led Linton to a Class 2A state championship last year — the difference in classes is why the teams won't play each other again this year.
So are those four-year starters the best SWIAC classes ever?
"There have been other good ones," coach Davidson said, "but I think these are the best two."
"If they're not, they've got to be close," agreed coach Jared Rehmel of the Miners. "We were not in the top six, the top seven [of the eight-team SWIAC, before the two teams won or contended for four straight championships] . . . and [the classes] have set a tone that will last for years."
With Rose having a night she'll remember forever and the Linton defense polishing another facet of its game, the Miners looked very much like a state-championship team Monday.
"For three quarters," Rehmel corrected. "Coaching mistake. I played zone against a bunch of shooters."
Linton is often a zone team, and a lot of teams play zone defense because they aren't good at man-to-man. The Miners proved otherwise Monday, switching to man-to-man after the first quarter and holding the Thunderbirds to just four field goals while forcing 19 turnovers in the last three quarters.
North Central was tough and aggressive in its own man-to-man, though, and the first quarter had dazzling moments both ways. Although Rose set the tone early — two free throws, a 3-pointer and two assists — as the home team jumped out to a 10-2 lead, North Central got 3-pointers of its own from senior newcomer Ally Compton and Averi Davidson to cut the lead to 10-8. It was still a 20-15 game after freshman Kimber Ladson connected from long range herself for the visitors.
"[The Thunderbirds] play extremely hard," Rehmel said later. "[Coach Davidson] has done a phenomenal job with two of his three best players out. They play, they compete and they believe. It's fun to watch them — when they're not playing us."
It was 25-15 in Linton's favor early in the second quarter when Rehmel was whistled for a dubious technical foul. The Thunderbirds had two free throws and the ball, with a chance to cut the lead in half, but got just one free throw out of the situation — and then Linton went on a 19-0 run for a 44-16 lead.
"I think our kids competed hard," Joey Davidson said, "but [the Miners] went on a little run in the second quarter and took care of business. They're just a really good team, and Haley Rose was phenomenal."
Rose actually missed a layup on her first shot of the game, but improved from there. By halftime she had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals — scoring the 1,000th point of her career on one of her 3-pointers in the second quarter — and didn't have to play much after that.
"Just getting games in and being able to come out and play is awesome," said Rose, who had said recently that she hoped the season would last long enough for her to join Shafford and Burgess in the 1,000-point club. "My shots were starting to fall."
"She was really good tonight," said Rehmel. "A special player and a special kid. Not many can stop her, and she has that quiet confidence about her now."
Rose finished the night with 25 points, capping her evening by grabbing a defensive rebound, driving the length of the court and finishing with a left-handed spin move for a layup. But the other Miners weren't shabby either.
Shafford had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists; Burgess scored 13; junior Jaylee Hayes scored five quick points and then concentrated on getting a game-high nine rebounds; and junior Gentry Warrick had seven rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.
Compton led North Central with eight points while freshman Lilli Gaines-Schimmel and sophomore Katie Jones combined for 11 rebounds.
"We love to get out and play this team; it's always a fun game," Rose said. "We all know each other, and it's pretty special."
