It’s a challenge that perhaps no high school basketball team has ever faced, and it has almost nothing to do with COVID-19.
Linton’s girls are the defending Class 2A state champions (well, not exactly, coach Jared Rehmel says). They won that state championship in 2020 with a team that didn’t have a senior on its roster. They won that state championship by the largest margin of victory in Class 2A history and by allowing the fewest points of any team in any class since the beginning of the four-class system.
What do the Miners do for an encore?
Well, the five returning starters all agree, the biggest job is to try to get better.
“All of us came in [to this season] with a good mentality,” said senior guard Aubrey Burgess, who will play next winter at the University of Southern Indiana. “We have to work our way back up . . . this year we have to work even more, because there’s a bigger target on our back.
“Our team goal is to get stronger as a team and be better as a whole,” Burgess added, “on and off the court.”
“Going into any game, we know we’re going to get every team’s best punch,” said senior guard Vanessa Shafford, another USI recruit. “We’re preparing for that and competing in practice.
“We’re battling COVID too,” she continued, “but we’re getting closer as a team.”
“We have that target on our back, and rightfully so,” added senior forward Haley Rose, who will be playing for Indiana Wesleyan next season, “so we have to come in every day and get better. A lot of eyes are on us, and we have to embrace that and make the best of the situation.”
“We have to keep playing hard and play as a team,” said junior forward Jaylee Hayes. “Push ourselves.”
“We’re just ready,” said junior post Gentry Warrick. “Everyone is wanting to beat us, but if we have the same team bond as last year, we’ll be fine.”
“We just break everything down into segments,” Rehmel explained this week. “Try not to look at the big picture, but work on little details. Tone out everybody saying, ‘You’re gonna go out and win.’
“We’re not defending anything,” the coach continued. “We’re going to try to attack something different.”
“We’re going back to competing,” Shafford said. “This is a whole ‘nother year. We just have to keep growing.”
For those who may have forgotten last year’s girls basketball season, the Miners have three returning double-figure scorers — the college-bound seniors — and Hayes is capable of an offensive explosion at any time.
Warrick is more known for being a rebounder and a rim protector, and the Miners aren’t small: Warrick is 6-foot and Rose 5-11 (the term “at least” is appropriate for both), Hayes and Shafford are both 5-9 and Burgess has sprouted up to 5-6 1/2 after often rebounding strongly at 5-5 a year ago.
Those five players alone would be a good starting point for any team. But a look-in at practice this week indicated that Linton is much deeper this winter, with last year’s reserves having gotten better competing with the starters in practice and some newcomers looking ready to earn playing time.
“They’re all getting better, and we definitely have got a good group of freshmen,” said Warrick, who should know. The player who battles her hard in the post every day is her freshman sister Audrey.
“I feel really good about the next wave [of talent],” Rehmel agreed.
Is there pressure on the Miners? Maybe.
“We’ve got to understand that mistakes are going to happen, and play loose,” Rehmel said. “At times we try to be perfect.”
“People are expecting us to go far,” said Hayes. “We just have to play like we usually do.”
The COVID-19 factor?
“What’s going on is actually kind of helping,” Rehmel said. “We know we have to attack every game like it’s our last.”
“With COVID and everything, we’re just hoping for the best,” Hayes added.
And Rose, working her way toward 1,000 points for her career — she’s less than 100 points away from joining Shafford and Burgess in that club, with Shafford threatening the school record held by 1980s star Julina Stamm — is a little nervous about her quest. “I just hope we get enough games in,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.