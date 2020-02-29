The record books started coming out before the first half was over.
Linton's Miners wound up writing their way into the Class 2A girls state championship annals five times Saturday: most points in a quarter (27 in the second period), most points in a half (49 in the first half), free throw percentage (14 of 15), biggest margin of victory (42, in the eventual 70-28 trouncing of Frankton) and fewest points allowed (although it took a hat trick of missed free throws in the final seconds to assure the Linton defense had bettered the previous mark of 31).
So the first state championship in girls basketball in school history became a historic one for Linton. The only thing the Miners didn't win on Saturday was the Patricia Roy Mental Attitude Award — Frankton's Bailey Tucker is already in her school's Academic Hall of Fame — and there's a reason for that.
You have to be a senior to win it.
Linton has no seniors.
Every other Class 2A girls team in the state had to be loving the second half Saturday, particularly the third quarter in which the Miners shot 2 for 11 from the field — costing them the record for team field goal percentage, something that seemed well within reach after a 20-for-30 first half — and looked extremely human.
But those teams might want to notice something else. Even in the third quarter, the Miners outscored the Eagles, and Linton's somehow unheralded defensive prowess is one of the main reasons there are probably still parties going on in Greene County today.
"[The Miners] are going to be pretty scary again next year," understated Frankton coach Stephen Hamaker.
Coach Jared Rehmel of the Miners acknowledged after the game that the target was on the back of his team.
"The biggest thing is staying hungry," Rehmel said, "but these girls have had a chip on their shoulder this year too."
Although the junior nucleus of Aubrey Burgess, Haley Rose and Vanessa Shafford had 20-win seasons in both their freshman and sophomore seasons, their hunger this year came from sectional losses in both those years.
"Failure in the tournament the last couple of years" was the fuel that built this year's team, Rehmel said. "Everybody took a deep breath once we won the sectional, when we had to beat three good teams [North Knox, Vincennes Rivet and South Knox] in a row."
