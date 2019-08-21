When Linton's Miners beat Pioneer 34-20 on Nov. 26, 2016, they knew it would be their last high school football game in Class A for awhile.
The success factor for Linton, the state runner-up team in 2015, was going to push them up a class — and now enrollment is going to keep the Miners there.
Beefing up their schedule to prepare for that move, the Miners fared pretty well in 2017: a 7-4 record, with two of the losses (including a one-pointer in the season opener) to eventual Class 2A state champion Southridge. A good year by the standards of a lot of teams, a so-so campaign by Linton standards.
And last season, with a smallish senior class, the Miners struggled. They lost their first three games before finishing with a 5-6 record that did include a win over eventual Class A state runner-up North Vermillion and an overtime loss to powerhouse Indianapolis Ritter.
"We were able to get better," coach Brian Oliver said of that resurgence that ended with a sectional loss against another parochial powerhouse, Evansville Mater Dei. "Our line play and our defensive play got better."
Linton hadn't been below .500 since 1996, however, and what some might consider reasons for the dropoff are considered excuses in central Greene County.
The time for those are over, the Miners feel.
"We have all 11 [starters] back on offense, and nine back on defense," Oliver said recently. "We have a big senior class, a big sophomore class and a big freshman class."
Team leaders for the Miners this season begin with senior fullback/inside linebacker Luke Lannan, a coaches association all-state pick last season.
Three more seniors being counted on are Lance Dyer, who plays running back, free safety and outside linebacker, and a set of step-brothers: Cash Howard, a wingback/running back/safety and Tyler Mongeau, a two-year starter on the offensive line and at defensive end. They are the end of the line from a family that also included Chance Howard, a junior who was one of the leading tacklers in the state championship game, and Chase Howard, an undersized disrupter who graduated from the 2018 team.
While the junior class isn't big in numbers, it has some good players too. Lineman Vedder Rogers has started both ways since his freshman year and is being mentioned in the same sentences with 2016 two-way star Dylan Morris, Gavin House has been a starting defensive back since his freshman year and Trey Goodman returns after taking over at quarterback in the third game last season.
"We've been anxious to see these seniors [as the team leaders] since they were sophomores. We want to see what they can do," Oliver said.
The schedule is almost the same. Ritter is gone, but is replaced by a Class 4A Boonville team coming off its best season in many years.
"The first five games [Southridge, Sullivan, Monrovia, North Vermillion and Boonville] will be a very good test," Oliver said. "The biggest key is going out and taking it play by play, game by game . . . we've never won a 2A sectional [Southridge has moved up to Class 3A, but Mater Dei remains] and we want to start a new trend.
"The expectations never change," Oliver concluded. "We want to play on Thanksgiving weekend [for a state championship]."
