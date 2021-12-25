LINTON: Five things to know about the Miners for the Classic

Most of you probably didn’t know — or may not care — that Linton-Stockton High School’s boys basketball history traces back to 1916. So there’s a lot to cover with the Miners, but below are some of the highlights.
Here are five things to know about Linton going into the tournament.
5. Recent history — Linton has reached the championship game three times and lost all of them to Terre Haute North.
Linton’s string of runner-up finishes began in 2016 with a 55-42 setback dealt by the Patriots in Terre Haute South’s gym.
The Miners and Patriots met up for all the marbles in South’s gym again in 2018, with Linton entering the tournament ranked No. 6 in Class 2A. The Miners still lost 66-36.
A bright spot for them was Fougerousse and Lincoln Hale making the all-tournament team.
The same programs engaged in a rematch in 2019, this time in North’s gym, but with the Miners carrying in the Class 2A No. 1 ranking at the time. This was a close game as Linton exploded for 30 points in the fourth quarter but fell to the Patriots 66-62. Hale and Fougerousse paced the Miners against North with 22 and 16 points respectively.
4. All-time team history — Linton’s first recorded sectional victory occurred in 1916.
In 1945, the Miners won the old Wabash Valley Tournament by edging Shelburn 40-39. They were coached by Garland Ladson. They also claimed the Valley title in 1924, 1927 and 1968.
3. All-time individual history — The top five leading scorers in Linton history are Hale (2021 graduate) with 2,213 points, Dess Fougerousse (2013) with 1,491, Austin Karazsia (2013) with 1,338, Scott Poe (1982) with 1,284 and Dieball (2017) with 1,172.
4. This season — Leading scorers through mid-December were 6-foot-5 junior Joey Hart (son of the Linton head coach with the same name) at 20.5 points per game and 6-4 junior Logan Webb at 19 ppg. Coach Hart’s Miners have opened the campaign with seven straight victories.
“Drew Smith [a 6-2 senior] is the unknown, returning from an injury,” coach Joey Hart said. “[Sophomore] Braden Walters is like a Swiss army knife. [Juniors] Wrigley Franklin and Nathan Frady have been exceptional in their roles.”
5. Impressive schedule — The seven teams Linton has beaten are Indianapolis Metropolitan, Parke Heritage, Clay City, Crispus Attucks, Mitchell, Shakamak and Castle.
They have a combined record of 19-24 at press time, which doesn’t seem too special, but when you consider that Parke Heritage is one of the area’s best teams, Indy Metropolitan (Class A) has played two 4A schools, Crispus Attucks is a 4A Indianapolis school that plays a challenging schedule, and Castle, also 4A, is one of the best teams in the Evansville area? It’s an impressive slate.
