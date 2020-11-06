Linton’s Miners dominated the most of the second half of a Class 2A high school football sectional championship game Friday night, but that was far from good news.
The clock was running by that time, and although the Miners scored the game’s last three touchdown they still fell 37-20 to visiting Evansville Mater Dei at Roy Williams Field.
The bulk of the damage done by the WIldcats came in the last seven minutes of the first half and the first few seconds of the second half.
It was a 14-0 game when Mater Dei got the ball with 6:52 left in the second quarter, and although the Wildcats drove, the Miners forced them to kick a 40-yard field goal with 3:08 remaining before the half.
Linton’s three-and-out offensive series took just 37 seconds off the clock, however, and Mater Dei went 58 yards in six plays, scoring in the last 30 seconds to go up 24-0 at intermission.
If the game wasn’t out of hand at that point, it got that way quickly in the third quarter.
Mater Dei recovered an onside kickoff and needed just four plays to go 49 yards in 56 seconds. Then, after a Miner punt, sophomore quarterback Mason Wunderlich lofted a bomb to Ryan Taylor, who high-pointed the ball over a Linton defender and completed a one-play, 65-yard drive that got the clock started.
“They had all the momentum going,” Linton coach Brian Oliver said later. “They’re a very good team, and they controlled the line of scrimmage. We couldn’t get anything going [offensively] and they had great field position [as a result].”
Explosive plays were the difference, Mater Dei having six of them for 30 yards or more in building their 37-0 lead.
Linton finally got some explosions of its own, albeit against some fresh Mater Dei jerseys, in the second half.
The Miners’ own sophomore quarterback, Hunter Gennicks, broke free for a 37-yard run and Linton’s first touchdown, then completed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Goodman two plays after an interception and 30-yard return by Kaulin Padgett.
And as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter, Gennicks had a 28-yard run, then completed three passes to Eli Poe, the third a touchdown pass in the final 10 seconds. The horn sounded as the extra point was attempted.
“Our kids always have fight all the time,” Oliver said, “but it wasn’t meant to be. Mater Dei played great.
“[The Wildcats are] on a different level than us right now,” Oliver told his team after the game, but emphasized that the Miners leave the field with their heads up.
“As a whole, it was a pretty successful season,” he said, noting that just five Miners will be graduating. “We competed for a [Class 2A] sectional championship, which we hadn’t done since 1993. We’re getting there, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”
Evansville Mater Dei 7 17 13 0 — 37
Linton 0 0 14 6 — 20
EMD — Preston Turner 10 pass from Mason Wunderlich (Jordan Atherton kick), 2:04 1st
EMD — Eli McDurmon 38 pass from Wunderlich (Atherton kick), 10:16 2nd
EMD — Atherton 40 field goal, 3:08 2nd
EMD — Turner 3 pass from Wunderlich (Atherton kick), 0:30.5 2nd
EMD — Bryce Humphrey 1 run (Atherton kick), 11:04 3rd
EMD — Ryan Taylor 65 pass from Wunderlich (kick failed), 9:32 3rd
L — Hunter Gennicks 37 run (Jaydan Miller kick), clock running 3rd
L — Cameron Goodman 38 pass from Gennicks (Miller kick), clock running 3rd
L — Eli Poe 13 pass from Gennicks (kick failed), end of game
EMD L
First downs 12 11
Rushes-yards 22-75 28-146
Passing yards 285 102
Comp-Att-Int 13-20-2 8-19-0
Return yards 28 32
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Punts-avg 2-36.5 7-34.9
Penalties-yards 3-28 2-19
Individual statistics
Rushing — EMD: Humphrey 6-53, Joey Pierre 8-26, E.McDurmon 1-5, Connor Wiley 1-2, Calvin Stratman 3-minus 2, Luke McDurmon 3-minus 9. Linton: Gennicks 10-92, Trey Goodman 7-24, Drew Smith 6-21, Kaulin Padgett 4-8, Gabe Eslinger 1-1.
Passing — EMD: Wunderlich 11-15-0, 273 yards; L.McDurmon 2-5-2, 12. Linton: Gennicks 8-19-0, 102.
Receiving — EMD: Turner 4-63, E.McDurmon 3-57, Taylor 2-95, Landen Fotz 2-58, Jake McDurmon 2-12. Linton: Poe 6-53, C.Goodman 2-49.
Next — Evansville Mater Dei (8-4) hosts either Triton Central or Providence in a regional game next weekend. Linton finished 8-4.
