Line play, wrestling work together for South's Verst

The statement has been made on the sidelines of at least one Terre Haute South opponent this high school football season, probably a lot more than that.
Trying to defend the Braves in a short-yardage situation, said opponent called out, “They’re going to run behind [No.] 52.”
Coach Tim Herrin of the Braves understands.
“If we need the yard, he gets a lot of push,” Herrin says of his No. 52, offensive tackle Christian Verst.
Offensive tackle has been a position of strength for South lately. The Braves are two seasons removed from having all-state possibilities at both tackles — Griffin Comer, now at Indiana State, and shot put state champion Jason Swarens, now throwing iron at Wisconsin — and Verst took one of the spots after those two graduated.
And although Verst doesn’t have the mass of those two players — he says he’s 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds — he’s been pretty effective himself.
“He’s a hard worker, a good football player and wrestler,” Herrin said this week. “He shows up every day to compete. He’s done a nice job as a tight end who made the transition to offensive tackle, and he also plays defensive end.”
The wrestling part is essential to who Verst is. It’s why he hasn’t gained more weight — he’s a two-time semistate qualifier in wrestling at 220 — and it’s also helped him become a better football player.
“Wrestling helps me with my hand work on the line, and also with my strength,” said Verst, who started playing football in second grade but who has wrestled longer than that. “If I could, I would like to [play both sports in college, although he has a wrestling destination in mind].”
“Wrestling teaches him about balance and body control, and that’s helped him become a better lineman,” Herrin said. “And the physicality of football helps him on the wrestling mat.”
The Braves enter Friday night’s homecoming game against Brebeuf with an 0-6 record, and Verst’s solution for how to improve that mark isn’t completely about what happens on the field.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said this week when asked how the season was going for him, “but I wish we could have a little more camaraderie among the team.
“If you have a great team and you don’t have communication, you’re not going to succeed,” Verst continued. “I’m trying to keep talking up at practices, keep everyone focused on playing the game. As long as we can play together and work hard, we could succeed as a team as we go forward.”
Both of his sports have taught him the same lessons, Verst added.
“I’ve learned to trust my teammates and know they have my best interests in mind,” is one of the lessons, he said. The other? “If you train hard, you’ll play hard in the game or work hard on the mat.”
Wins and losses? Not the only thing to be gained, Verst concluded.
“I’m looking forward to getting close to the rest of my teammates and create lasting relationships,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.